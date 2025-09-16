South Africa: Media Statement - Defence Committee Chairperson Calls for Swift Action On Unpaid SANDF Deployment Allowances

press release

The Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Defence and Military Veterans, Mr Dakota Legoete, has expressed concern over reports that some of the soldiers of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) who were deployed in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) have not received their allowances or the full agreed-upon allowances and are now planning to march to the Union Buildings.

Mr Legoete said it is the responsibility of the Department of Defence to ensure that all soldiers who were deployed under the Southern African Development Community Mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo (SAMIDRC) are paid their allowances without delay. "The Minister of Defence, together with her Deputy Ministers, must guarantee that soldiers receive what is rightfully due to them. These men and women endured immense hardships during their mission on foreign soil. To return home and face further struggles in claiming their allowances is unacceptable. We call on the leadership of the Defence Force to act swiftly, ensure timely payments and resolve all outstanding issues," he said.

Mr Legoete said it was regrettable that on 10 September 2025, the Portfolio Committee on Defence and Military Veterans had to postpone its scheduled meeting with the Department of Defence and Military Veterans and the National Treasury as this meeting would have offered a unique opportunity to also inquire on the issue of allowances.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"A march by members of our first line of defence does not reflect well on the Defence Force and risks tarnishing its image. We urge all stakeholders to prioritise this matter and work towards a fair and lasting solution," said Mr Legoete.