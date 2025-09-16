Southern Africa: SADC Chief Jets Into Malawi for Election Observation

The Executive Secretary of the Southern African Development Community (SADC), Elias Mpedi Magosi, touched down in Lilongwe on Sunday to join the SADC Electoral Observation Mission (SEOM) ahead of Malawi's general elections slated for September 16.

Magosi will work alongside SEOM Head, Themba Nhlanganiso Masuku -- former Deputy Prime Minister of Eswatini -- appointed by King Mswati III, the incoming Chairperson of the SADC Organ on Politics, Defence and Security Cooperation.

As part of its mission, SEOM will hold a pre-election debriefing on September 15 with other accredited international observer teams. On polling day, the delegation will fan out to selected voting stations, monitor the process, and later issue a preliminary statement on the conduct of the elections.

SADC has deployed 80 observers from nine member states -- Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Mozambique, Namibia, South Africa, Tanzania, Zambia, and Zimbabwe -- across all 28 districts of Malawi to track voting, counting, and results transmission.

The mission underscores SADC's commitment to strengthening democracy, peace, and credible elections in the region, with a comprehensive final report on Malawi's polls to follow after voting concludes.