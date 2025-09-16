Southern Africa: SADC Chief Jets Into Malawi for Election Observation

15 September 2025
Nyasa Times (Leeds)

The Executive Secretary of the Southern African Development Community (SADC), Elias Mpedi Magosi, touched down in Lilongwe on Sunday to join the SADC Electoral Observation Mission (SEOM) ahead of Malawi's general elections slated for September 16.

Magosi will work alongside SEOM Head, Themba Nhlanganiso Masuku -- former Deputy Prime Minister of Eswatini -- appointed by King Mswati III, the incoming Chairperson of the SADC Organ on Politics, Defence and Security Cooperation.

As part of its mission, SEOM will hold a pre-election debriefing on September 15 with other accredited international observer teams. On polling day, the delegation will fan out to selected voting stations, monitor the process, and later issue a preliminary statement on the conduct of the elections.

SADC has deployed 80 observers from nine member states -- Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Mozambique, Namibia, South Africa, Tanzania, Zambia, and Zimbabwe -- across all 28 districts of Malawi to track voting, counting, and results transmission.

The mission underscores SADC's commitment to strengthening democracy, peace, and credible elections in the region, with a comprehensive final report on Malawi's polls to follow after voting concludes.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 120 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.