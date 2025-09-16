South Africa: Protesters Charged With Public Violence to Appear in Court

Six arrested during the protest on Voortrekker Road in Cape Town on Monday

Six people, including a community leader, arrested during the protest blocking Voortrekker Road next to the Maitland cemetery are due to appear in court on Wednesday on charges of public violence.

Protesters blocked the streets early Monday morning with burning tyres, branches and other debris, bringing peak-hour traffic to a halt. The protesters were from the surrounding 18th Avenue, Gate 7, and Olympic informal settlements in the area. They were demanding the City of Cape Town provide them with electricity, water, houses and proper toilets.

On Tuesday, SAPS confirmed that public order police had detained six people who would appear in the Cape Town Magistrates Court on Wednesday, 17 September on charges of public violence.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Siya Vuya, who lives at Gate 7 informal settlement, said that Ward Councillor Cheslyn Steenberg had suggested they meet this week to address their grievances, but people were fed up with being ignored and had decided to protest.

He said when protesters tried to push a container into the road, the police reacted by firing rubber bullets at them.

Vuya said while they're not planning any further protests, community members are making plans to provide bail for those arrested and to meet the councillor.

Protesters say they have to collect water from a nearby informal wellpoint or from Wingfield - a site where the state is housing a group of refugees in a large tent.

This is not the first time residents have blocked Voortrekker Road. In May 2024, protesters from Gate 7 protested, demanding water and toilets. The City says the settlements are all on privately-owned land and its options to provide the communities with services are limited.