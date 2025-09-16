Botswana: Diamond-Rich Botswana Appoints Nigerian, Farouk Gumel, As Chairman of Sovereign Wealth Fund

President of Botswana, Advocate Duma Gideon Boko, has announced the creation of a new Botswana Sovereign Wealth Fund Limited with a Nigerian, Mr. Farouk Gumel, as the inaugural chairman of its Board of Directors.

Gumel is the vice chairman of Tropical General Investments (TGI) Group and the immediate past chairman of the Nigerian Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA).

The announcement was made at the official launch of the new multi-billion-dollar Sovereign Wealth Fund at the President's office in Gaborone, Botswana. President Boko underscored the significance of this step, placing it at the heart of his government's vision for economic diversification and long-term resilience: "The launch of the Botswana Sovereign Wealth Fund represents an investment in the future of our country. It is about creating jobs, driving growth, and ensuring our nation's wealth works for all Batswana.

This is a foundation upon which we will diversify our economy, open new frontiers of opportunity, and build lasting prosperity for future generations. We are sending a message to the world that Botswana is ready to compete, invest, and lead. "The BSWF is designed to reduce the nation's historical reliance on diamond mining by channelling resource revenues into strategic investments across diverse sectors such as infrastructure, technology, healthcare, and renewable energy.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The fund is believed to be among the largest in Africa. Mr. Farouk Gumel will chair a deeply experienced and diverse board selected to provide comprehensive and strategic oversight. The board's composition reflects a powerful blend of local expertise and global vision, uniting key national and international figures.

The Vice Chairperson of the Board is Ms. Emmah Peloetletse, who is currently the Head of Service to the Government of Botswana as well as Secretary to the President and Cabinet of Botswana. Ms. Peloetletse is also the Chairperson of Debswana, the world's largest diamond mining company.

Other members of the board include Ms. Malebogo Mpugwa, Chief People Officer at De Beers Group, the world's leading diamond company; Mr. Anil Dua, Co-founder of Gateway Partners and Non-Executive Director of Afreximbank; Mr. Boingotlo Toteng, Senior Managing Partner of Toteng & Company and Legal Advisor on Presidential Affairs; Mr. Sunil Sabharwal, former U.S. Executive Director to the IMF; Mr. Lesego Caster Moseki, Deputy Governor of the Bank of Botswana; and Mr. Rizwan Desai, Managing Partner of Desai Law Group and former Chairman of the Botswana Stock Exchange.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Botswana Nigeria Company By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

This board represents a powerful blend of national leadership, international investment expertise, and corporate governance experience, ensuring the fund is equipped with global insight and local depth. As chairman, Mr. Gumel will lead the board in setting the fund's investment strategy, governance framework, and risk management policies.

His extensive experience at the NSIA, capital markets, and manufacturing will be instrumental in guiding the BSWF toward achieving its dual mandate of financial returns and positive national impact. Upon his appointment, Farouk Gumel stated: "As a sovereign wealth fund, we are setting our sights on a future built on transparency, good governance, and a steadfast dedication to Botswana's prosperity.

The Board is committed to delivering lasting value, seeking global opportunities, and investing for the future. "The launch of the fund and the appointments of this highly qualified board have been met with widespread acclaim from economic analysts, who see them as a signal of Botswana's serious commitment to prudent fiscal management and attracting top-tier global investment expertise.