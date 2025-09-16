Uganda: Tensions Rise in Manyi As NRM and NUP Clash in Local Govt Nominations

The nomination of candidates for lower local government positions in Mityana District is still underway, but the process has already stirred tensions between supporters of the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) and the opposition National Unity Platform (NUP).

In Manyi Subcounty, both parties have fielded candidates for nearly every position, setting the stage for heated contests ahead of the 2026 general elections.

The stiff competition has drawn accusations of foul play from rival camps, raising fears of possible clashes if not carefully managed.

NUP registrar for Busujju County, Ssaazi Shakibu, who is also contesting for the LC3 chairperson seat, acknowledged that the process has been challenging.

He pointed out that some aspirants are struggling with procedural requirements set by the Electoral Commission.

"The nomination process is still ongoing, but it has not been easy. Many of our aspirants are grappling with technicalities, and at times it feels like the playing field is not level," Shakibu said.

He added that while the Electoral Commission has promised fairness, incidents on the ground suggest otherwise.

"We want clear transparency so that every candidate, regardless of political affiliation, gets a fair chance."

Some NRM supporters, however, dismissed claims of bias, insisting their candidates are simply more organized.

One NRM mobilizer in Manyi, speaking on condition of anonymity, said, "NUP should not blame the Commission for their own weaknesses. Our aspirants prepared early and mobilized their supporters properly. That is why we are not struggling."

Local leaders have called for calm, urging supporters to respect each other and allow the process to move forward peacefully.

With both parties determined to secure control of Manyi Subcounty, political observers say the nomination phase is only a preview of a much tougher battle during the campaigns ahead.