Somalia: Erdogan Urges Tougher Sanctions On Israel in Talks With Somali President

Doha, Qatar, Sept 16 — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told his Somali counterpart Hassan Sheikh Mohamud on Monday that intensifying economic sanctions against Israel is essential, asserting that such measures would produce tangible results, according to a readout from their meeting.

The two leaders met on the sidelines of the joint Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and Arab League Extraordinary Summit in Doha, where the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza topped the agenda.

Erdogan emphasized the importance of the international community raising its voice to ensure uninterrupted access to humanitarian aid for Palestinians, warning of the rapidly deteriorating conditions in Gaza, which has been under Israeli attacks for nearly two years.

"The situation requires a firm and united response," Erdogan was quoted as saying, adding that economic pressure on Israel remains one of the most effective tools to halt its aggression.

During the bilateral talks, Erdogan and Mohamud also reviewed relations between Türkiye and Somalia, which have deepened in recent years through cooperation in security, development, and trade.

President Erdogan reaffirmed Ankara's continued support for Somalia, stating that the strategic partnership between the two nations is progressing steadily and will be further strengthened in the coming period.

The Doha summit convened Arab and Islamic leaders to address the escalating violence in Gaza and coordinate a unified response to what several states have described as "war crimes" committed by Israel.