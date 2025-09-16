Namibia: Taylor Named in Chevrons Xi for Namibia T20i Opener

Bendan Taylor has fully recovered from a finger injury and will be playing his first T20I in four years after being named in the Chevrons' starting XI for the series opener against Namibia at Queens Sports Club this morning.

Taylor, who returned to international cricket in July, missed last week's three-match series against Sri Lanka in Harare.

He is one of three changes that Zimbabwe made to the team that faced Sri Lanka. Wellington Masakadza and Dion Myers have also been added to the squad, while Tony Munyonga, Tinotenda Maposa, and Sean Williams are out.

Both Zimbabwe and Namibia are using this series as part of the preparations for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier 2025, set for Harare from 26 September to 4 October.

Toss:

Namibia won the toss and elected to field first.

Teams:

Zimbabwe:

Brian Bennett, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Brendan Taylor, Dion Myers, Sikandar Raza, Ryan Burl, Tashinga Musekiwa, Wellington Masakadza, Bradley Evans, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani.

Namibia:

Jan Frylinck, Malan Kruger, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Gerhard Erasmus, JJ Smit, Dylan Leicher, Zein Green, Ruben Trumpelmann, Bernard Scholtz, Jack Brassell, Alexander Busing-Volschenk.