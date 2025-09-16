Zimbabwe: Police Seeking 18-Year-Old Murder Suspect

POLICE are appealing for information that could lead to the arrest of an 18-year-old man who is wanted in connection with a murder case in Umguza.

Police identified the suspect as Bright Tshuma of Woolendale in Umguza.

Bulawayo Province deputy police spokesperson, Assistant Inspector Thandekile Ndlovu, also identified the deceased as Tawanda Machote of Joesluck Farm, Umguza.

"On the 13th of September 2025 at around 2100 hours, the now deceased and his friend, a male adult aged 34 of Joesluck Farm, Umguza, were drinking beer at a bottle store in Woolendale. The now deceased went outside to relieve himself.

"A few minutes later, his friend heard him screaming, and he rushed outside to see what was happening. He found the now deceased leaning against a pillar outside the bottle store, saying he had been stabbed by Bright," said Asst Insp Ndlovu.

She said Machote collapsed and died thereafter.

"The police found the now deceased's body lying lifeless in a pool of blood with a stab wound on the left thigh. The body was ferried to United Bulawayo Hospitals for a post-mortem. We warn members of the public to desist from taking the law into their own hands but find amicable ways of settling their differences," she said.