Zimbabwe: Police Seeking 18-Year-Old Murder Suspect

15 September 2025
The Herald (Harare)
By Peter

POLICE are appealing for information that could lead to the arrest of an 18-year-old man who is wanted in connection with a murder case in Umguza.

Police identified the suspect as Bright Tshuma of Woolendale in Umguza.

Bulawayo Province deputy police spokesperson, Assistant Inspector Thandekile Ndlovu, also identified the deceased as Tawanda Machote of Joesluck Farm, Umguza.

"On the 13th of September 2025 at around 2100 hours, the now deceased and his friend, a male adult aged 34 of Joesluck Farm, Umguza, were drinking beer at a bottle store in Woolendale. The now deceased went outside to relieve himself.

"A few minutes later, his friend heard him screaming, and he rushed outside to see what was happening. He found the now deceased leaning against a pillar outside the bottle store, saying he had been stabbed by Bright," said Asst Insp Ndlovu.

She said Machote collapsed and died thereafter.

"The police found the now deceased's body lying lifeless in a pool of blood with a stab wound on the left thigh. The body was ferried to United Bulawayo Hospitals for a post-mortem. We warn members of the public to desist from taking the law into their own hands but find amicable ways of settling their differences," she said.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 120 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.