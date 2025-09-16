Zimbabwe: Burgers , Bucks and Betrayal - Milton Teacher Faces Disciplinary Hearing

A Milton High School teacher, recently acquitted of multiple sodomy charges, is not off the hook yet as he now faces a disciplinary hearing with the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education.

Tyson Lunga, who has been on suspension since May, is set to appear before the Ministry's disciplinary committee on 22 September.

Director of Communications and Advocacy in the ministry, Taungana Ndoro, confirmed the development.

"His date of hearing is on September 22," said Ndoro.

Lunga is being charged with improper association with learners under Ministry regulations.

He was initially arrested in June after several students accused him of indecent assault, claiming he lured them with cash, burgers and other flashy treats to keep them quiet.

The case rocked the prestigious boys' school, with court documents outlining a string of disturbing allegations of abuse and manipulation.

Despite the sensational claims, the court cleared Lunga of the criminal charges due to lack of evidence, but the Ministry will now determine his professional fate.

Sources close to the investigation said the complainants came forward with the help of a concerned staff member who tipped off the police.

The disciplinary hearing could determine whether Lunga will ever set foot in a classroom again.