Zimbabwe: 'Fast Car' Kills Pedestrian in Mahatshula - Police Seek Identity of Crash Victim

B — Police in Bulawayo are appealing for help to identify a man who was killed in a road accident along the Bulawayo-Harare Road on Saturday night.

The tragic incident occurred around 9PM near the Mahatshula South turnoff, about 13km from the city center.

Bulawayo deputy police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Thandekile Ndlovu said the unidentified man was walking on the left side of the road when he was struck from behind by a white Nissan driven by a 44-year-old man from Mpopoma.

The impact threw the victim to the ground, causing severe head injuries. He died instantly.

She said the victim, who had no identification documents on him, is dark in complexion and was wearing black jeans, a grey T-shirt, and blue sneakers at the time of the accident. His body was taken to the United Bulawayo Hospitals (UBH) mortuary.

Asst Insp Ndlovu said speeding and failure to keep a proper lookout were to blame for the tragedy.

"We urge motorists to always be alert and cautious, especially at night. Pedestrians are also encouraged to wear reflective clothing to enhance their visibility," she said.

Police are calling on anyone missing a relative to visit UBH or their nearest police station to assist with identification.