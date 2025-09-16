Zimbabwe: Granny Rapes Grandson (14) - Woman Gets Two 20-Year Sentences for Sickening Abuse

15 September 2025
The Herald (Harare)

B — A sex starved woman (44) from Guruve has been convicted on two counts of sexually abusing her teenage grandson, while his younger sibling looked on.

According to the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ) the woman, who cannot be named to protect the identity of the victim, violated the 14-year-old boy on two occasions between January and February 2025.

"The offender lured the victim (14) into her bedroom under the pretext of ordinary household interactions. Once inside, she overpowered him and committed sexual acts against his will," said the NPAZ. The matter came to light when the victim's younger sibling confided in their mother about what she had witnessed. The victim then disclosed the abuse, leading to a police report.

" The offender pleaded not guilty, however, the court found overwhelming evidence against her. She was sentenced to 20 years imprisonment for each count, with the terms ordered to run concurrently."

The prosecuting authority noted that the despicable acts are a gross abuse of trust and power and vowed that the justice system will continue to protect minors from exploitation.

"Children deserve safe homes and families must never become places of fear. Courts will not hesitate to impose long sentences on offenders who violate children's rights," said the NPAZ.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 120 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.