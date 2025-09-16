Zimbabwe: Granny Rapes Grandson (14) - Woman Gets Two 20-Year Sentences for Sickening Abuse

B — A sex starved woman (44) from Guruve has been convicted on two counts of sexually abusing her teenage grandson, while his younger sibling looked on.

According to the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ) the woman, who cannot be named to protect the identity of the victim, violated the 14-year-old boy on two occasions between January and February 2025.

"The offender lured the victim (14) into her bedroom under the pretext of ordinary household interactions. Once inside, she overpowered him and committed sexual acts against his will," said the NPAZ. The matter came to light when the victim's younger sibling confided in their mother about what she had witnessed. The victim then disclosed the abuse, leading to a police report.

" The offender pleaded not guilty, however, the court found overwhelming evidence against her. She was sentenced to 20 years imprisonment for each count, with the terms ordered to run concurrently."

The prosecuting authority noted that the despicable acts are a gross abuse of trust and power and vowed that the justice system will continue to protect minors from exploitation.

"Children deserve safe homes and families must never become places of fear. Courts will not hesitate to impose long sentences on offenders who violate children's rights," said the NPAZ.