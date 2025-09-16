Zimbabwe: Beer Binge Turns Bloody - Man Stabbed to Death Outside Bottle Store

15 September 2025
The Herald (Harare)

B — A night of beer drinking ended in bloodshed when a 29-year-old man was fatally stabbed outside a bottle store in Woolendale, Umguza, on Saturday night.

Police are now hunting for 18-year-old Bright Tshuma, who is accused of stabbing Tawanda Machote during a suspected dispute.

According to Bulawayo deputy police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Thandekile Ndlovu, Machote and a friend were drinking beer at the bottle store when he stepped outside to relieve himself around 9PM. Moments later, his friend heard frantic screams and rushed out, only to find Machote staggering and leaning against a pillar.

Before collapsing, Machote reportedly gasped, "Bright stabbed me," implicating his attacker with his final words.

He died on the spot from a single stab wound to the left thigh.

Police attended the scene and found the deceased lying in a pool of blood just outside the bottle store entrance. His body was taken to the United Bulawayo Hospitals (UBH) for a post-mortem.

Asst Insp Ndlovu urged the public to avoid violent confrontations.

"We are appealing for information that may lead to the arrest of Bright Tshuma. Members of the public should seek amicable ways to resolve disputes instead of resorting to violence," she said.

She urged anyone with information about Tshuma's whereabouts to report to the nearest police station.

