Zimbabwe: Milton High Teacher to Appear Before Ministry Disciplinary Committee

A Milton High School teacher, Tyson Lunga, who was recently cleared by the courts on several sodomy charges, is set to appear before the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education disciplinary committee on 22 September.

He is facing charges of improper association with learners as per the Ministry's regulations.

Director of Communications and Advocacy at the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education, Mr Taungana Ndoro, confirmed the developments.

"His date of hearing is on September 22," said Mr Ndoro.

He has been on suspension since the allegations surfaced sometime in May.

He is accused of indecently assaulting several students at the school, allegedly buying their silence with cash and food, such as burgers.

Court documents detailed multiple disturbing incidents, in which he would allegedly try to entice the complainants with cash, food and flashy material items.

Lunga had been out on bail pending the completion of the matter. He was arrested sometime in June this year, after the students, with the assistance of one of the other members of staff, reported the matter to the police.

They claimed the incidents occurred in May this year.