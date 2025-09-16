Sudan Rejects Any Foreign Interventions Violate Its Sovereignty

press release

Port Sudan — The government announced its welcome of any regional or international effort that helps end the war and stop attacks by Al-Dagalo terrorist militia on cities and infrastructure. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation affirmed in a statement that the government does not accept any international or regional interventions that do not respect Sudan's sovereignty, its legitimate institutions supported by the Sudanese people, and its right to defend its people and territory. The full statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reads as follows:

The Government of Sudan welcomes any regional or international effort that assists in ending the war, halting attacks by Al-Dagalo terrorist militia on cities and infrastructure, lifting the siege on cities, and dismantling it to prevent the recurrence of tragedies and crimes against the Sudanese people.

The Government of Sudan does not accept any international or regional interventions that do not respect Sudanese sovereignty, its legitimate institutions supported by the Sudanese people, or its right to defend its people and territory. It also rejects any attempt to equate it with a racist terrorist militia that recruits foreign mercenaries from across the world to destroy and erase Sudanese identity.

The Sudanese government emphasizes that its engagement with any party in Sudanese affairs is clearly based on respect for its national sovereignty and the legitimacy of its national institutions, both as a principle and in practice.

While affirming its desire to achieve peace, security, stability, protect Sudanese lives, and safeguard its resources, the Government of Sudan expresses regret over the international community's failure to compel the terrorist militia to implement UN Security Council Resolutions (2736) and (1591), lift the siege on El-Fashir, alleviate the suffering of its citizens--including elders, women, and children--and allow the passage of humanitarian convoys.

The Government of Sudan affirms that achieving peace in Sudan is the exclusive responsibility of the Sudanese people and existing state institutions, and that the Sudanese people alone determine how they are governed through the national consensus sought by the Government of Hope, led by the transitional Prime Minister, whose appointment was made according to the Constitutional Document governing the country during the transitional period.

The Government of Sudan stresses that engagement in internal matters is a sovereign right granted according to the supreme interests of the Sudanese people, without guardianship or oversight by any party or coalition.

