Sudan: U.S., Egypt, Others Move to Resolve Sudan's Devastating War

A devastating civil war began in April 2023 between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces.

The Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the United States, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates have engaged in extensive consultations to resolve Sudan's violent conflict.

This is contained in a joint statement by the four countries on restoring peace and security in Sudan.

The consultation was at the invitation of the United States.

A devastating civil war began in April 2023 between the Sudanese Armed Forces, led by Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, commanded by Mohamed Dagalo.

The statement recalled that Sudan's conflict had provoked the world's worst humanitarian crisis and posed grave risks to regional peace and security.

Ministers underscored their commitment to restoring peace and ending the suffering of the Sudanese people.

They also underscored their preparedness to engage in concert with African and Arab states and institutions, the United Nations, and international partners to those ends.

Ministers are committed to a shared set of principles with regard to ending the conflict in Sudan.

"First, Sudan's sovereignty, unity, and territorial integrity are essential for peace and stability," the ministers said.

"Second, there is no viable military solution to the conflict, and the status quo creates unacceptable suffering and risks to peace and security.

"Third, all parties to the conflict must facilitate rapid, safe and unhindered humanitarian access and assistance throughout Sudan and through all necessary routes and protect civilians."

In accordance with international humanitarian law and their commitments under the Jeddah Declaration, all parties are to refrain from indiscriminate aerial and ground attacks on civilian infrastructure.

"Fourth, Sudan's future governance is for the Sudanese people to decide through an inclusive and transparent transition process, not controlled by any warring party," the statement said.

The ministers called for a humanitarian truce, for an initial three months, to enable the swift entry of humanitarian aid to all parts of Sudan.

The truce is to lead immediately to a permanent ceasefire, then an inclusive and transparent transition process should be launched and concluded within nine months.

This is to meet the aspirations of the Sudanese people towards smoothly establishing an independent, civilian-led government with broad-based legitimacy and accountability,

The ministers said a legitimate civilian-led government is vital for the long-term stability of Sudan and the preservation of its state Institutions.

They said Sudan's future cannot be dictated by violent extremist groups part of or evidently linked to the Muslim Brotherhood, whose destabilising influence, they said, has fueled violence and instability across the region.

"Fifth, external military support to the conflict parties in Sudan serves to intensify and prolong the conflict and contribute to regional instability.

"Accordingly, an end to external military support is essential to ending the conflict," they said.

The ministers agreed to continue their consultations in this regard during the Quad ministerial meeting in September 2025.

(NAN)