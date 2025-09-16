Liberia: NIMD Concludes CSO and Media Training

Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) and media representatives have concluded a three-day intensive training aimed at strengthening their capacity to monitor and effectively engage with Liberia's legislative processes.

The initiative, led by the Netherlands Institute for Multiparty Democracy (NIMD) under the Liberia Electoral Support Project (LESP), seeks to promote transparency, accountability, and citizen participation in governance.

Funded by the European Union and the governments of Sweden and Ireland, and managed by UNDP Liberia, the program was jointly implemented by UN Women and NIMD. It forms part of broader efforts to build a more inclusive and resilient democracy by empowering civil society and the media to serve as watchdogs of the Legislature.

NIMD Country Director, Oscar Bloh, explained that the training addresses persistent gaps in legislative monitoring, including weak citizen engagement, limited access to information, and insufficient inclusion of marginalized groups such as women, youth, and persons with disabilities.

"This training is equipping participants with practical tools for monitoring legislative transparency, improving public hearing participation, and applying gender and social inclusion lenses in lawmaking," Bloh stated.

Participants were introduced to a Legislative Transparency Scorecard, Budget and Expenditure Tracking Template, Public Hearing Assessment Tool, stakeholder mapping, and community scorecards.

House of Representatives Chief Clerk, Hon. Mildred Siryon, lectured participants on the lawmaking process, stressing that legislative oversight extends beyond the passage of bills to ensuring their enforcement. "No law becomes law except through hard work," she noted, adding that citizens must play a role in shaping laws that serve them.

Facilitator and consultant, Mr. Adams Fusheini, emphasized the critical role of CSOs at the committee stage of lawmaking. "Committees are where CSOs have the most impact," he said, urging evidence-based advocacy and stronger collaboration with the media.

At the close of the training, Cllr. Darren Domah highlighted the importance of collective effort.

"We must harness our energy and resources to maximize results. Networking provides a vital platform for synergy and achieving outcomes that individual institutions alone cannot accomplish," he said.

Other participants, including journalist Blamo N. Toe of the Liberian Investigator, Emmanuel T. Kollie, President Elect LIGIPOOL, Emery Watson and representatives of Civil Society of IfoQuest , Integrity Watch Liberia expressed appreciation for the training and pledged to sustain momentum through collaboration, dialogue, and advocacy.

Twenty participants drawn from CSOs and media outlets took part, ensuring diverse representation across sectors such as human rights, gender equality, transparency, and youth engagement. Organizations included IREDD, IDAD, CENTAL, YOUNETPO, UMovement, ORWCH, WONGOSOL, and the Federation of Liberian Youth (FLY). Media institutions represented included ELBC, Okay FM, Spoon Network, Women's Voices, FrontPage Africa, and the Daily Observer.

Organizers believe the training will bridge the gap between citizens and lawmakers, strengthen legislative accountability, and foster a culture of transparency in Liberia's governance.