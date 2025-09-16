Liberia: Digging Ourselves Into a Petroleum Pit?

Petroleum is not just another commodity. Like rice, telecommunications, and cement, it sits at the heart of Liberia's economic security. The pumps keep our taxis moving, our generators humming, our markets supplied. Any policy that shakes this foundation ripples far beyond the filling station. Yet, in its latest attempt to raise revenue, the Boakai administration appears to be playing a dangerous game with the very sector that keeps the country running.

The September 2025 petroleum pricing circular has thrown the industry into crisis. By slashing the storage fee from 35 cents to 5 cents per gallon--an 86 percent cut--the government says it is reducing costs for consumers. But the result is the exact opposite. Terminal operators point out that other fees have risen, bringing a net increase of 7 cents per gallon. Meanwhile, the ability of companies to service debt, pay workers, and maintain facilities has been gutted. In short, the new pricing formula threatens to bankrupt Liberian petroleum terminal owners and erase more than US$300 million in investments built over the last decade.

This is not small change. These investments--port facilities, depots, fueling stations, trucks--were financed by both international and local banks. Those loans were approved on the strength of government-sanctioned pricing formulas that included storage and financing costs. To rip those out overnight is to change the rules mid-game, leaving operators exposed and banks jittery. If creditors begin recalling loans, the first casualties will be Liberian-owned businesses, followed swiftly by their employees and the broader supply chain.

Petroleum, unlike some other industries, is capital-intensive. Financing is essential. But Liberia is already one of the riskiest places to borrow in the region, with sky-high interest rates and scarce credit. To suddenly decree that financing costs no longer count in the pricing formula is to deny economic reality. It is also to invite collapse.

Beyond the immediate crisis lies a deeper problem: conflict of interest. The Liberia Petroleum Refining Company (LPRC) is both regulator and competitor. For years, terminal owners have complained that every adjustment tilts the field further in LPRC's favor. Now, with this circular, the impression is clear: the state is squeezing out private operators in order to consolidate its own role. You cannot be referee and player at the same time--not without scaring off every serious investor.

This trend is not unique to petroleum. In recent months, the government has raised alien work permit fees, hiked the GST, and pursued new levies wherever possible. Each time, the justification is the same: domestic revenue and job creation. But raising the cost of doing business does not create jobs. It passes costs to consumers and discourages investment. It shrinks the tax base rather than expands it. In the case of petroleum, it threatens to destabilize the entire economy.

Consider also the government's stated goal of putting more Liberians to work in sectors currently dominated by foreigners. The frustration is understandable. But it is naïve to think that by simply hiking work permit fees, companies will swap out foreign staff for Liberians overnight. Workforce development requires timelines, training, and a steady pipeline of qualified candidates. Otherwise, businesses will be forced to pay higher costs without any real shift in employment patterns--and consumers will ultimately foot the bill.

There is a better path. If the goal is to boost revenue, government must widen compliance, not strangle those who are already paying. Simplify the tax code. Make it easier and cheaper for businesses to formalize and comply. If the goal is job creation, invest in training and give clear timelines for transition so that both employers and Liberian workers can plan accordingly. If the goal is to lower pump prices, then foster real competition. Let LPRC, private operators, and even new entrants battle it out on equal footing, with transparent rules that do not change overnight. The consumer will quickly see who delivers value.

Energy security is not a luxury--it is the lifeline of the Liberian economy. Undermine it, and you undermine commerce, transport, hospitals, schools, and livelihoods. Worse still, you erode investor confidence at a time when Liberia is desperate for capital. The message being sent is troubling: rules can change overnight, always against the investor, always in favor of the state. That message will echo far beyond petroleum, chilling interest in every other sector.

President Boakai's administration has promised to restore trust in government and strengthen the economy. These are worthy goals. But they cannot be achieved by digging pits for investors and then tumbling in after them. Liberia needs more capital, not less; more competition, not monopoly; more jobs, not mass layoffs. That requires fair play, consistency, and respect for those who risk their capital in this difficult environment.

So what will it be? The petroleum sector can either remain a competitive, investor-friendly industry that fuels the economy--or it can become another state-controlled monopoly doomed to inefficiency and failure. The choice lies squarely with the government.