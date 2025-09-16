Namibia: Two Arrested for Hunting Protected Game Valued At N$91 000

Two people, aged 17 and 25, have been arrested by members of an anti-poaching unit of Etosha National Park and the Ministry of Environment, Forestry and Tourism after they were allegedly found in possession of carcasses of protected game and huntable game birds valued at N$91 800.

The incident happened at Oshivelo in the Oshikoto region on Saturday.

A police spokesperson on Sunday said the suspects are expected to appear in the Tsumeb Magistrate's court on Monday.

A 49-year-old man was also arrested in a separate incident at Mururani in the Kavango West region, after he was allegedly found in possession of dried protected game meat without a permit, valued at N$1 700.

A police investigation is ongoing.