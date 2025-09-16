Angola: Sonangol Grants Over 300 Scholarships

12 September 2025
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The National Fuel Society (SONANGOL) awarded 200 internal scholarships and another 115 external scholarships for the years 2024 and 2025.

According to a press release, that ANGOP had access to on Friday (12), in Luanda, the scholarships were awarded to young Angolans with recognized academic merit.

The initiative symbolizes Sonangol's strong commitment to the development of the country's human capital, as part of its corporate social responsibility program.

The results of the public tenders held in 2024 and 2025 for the award of scholarships just came out.

