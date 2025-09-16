Angola: Moxico Government Decrees Time Off Work for Monday

Luena — The provincial governor of Moxico, Ernesto Muangala, declared a time off work for Monday with the aim to appropriately celebrate the day of the province's anniversary.

"Considering that this year the Province of Moxico celebrates 108 years since it separated from the district of Benguela, through Decree-Law No. 23365/17 of September 15... a time off is decreed to be observed throughout the province", reads the document, which Angop had access to this Monday.

The day off includes both the public and private sectors, while those who work by shifts are not included.

According to the provincial government, the decree aims to ensure the participation of the entire population in the planned activities.

The measure that is legally supported by No. 2 the Article 201 of the Constitution of the Republic, in conjunction with Article 11 of Law No. 15/16 of September 12 (Law on Local State Administration), No. 3 of article 5 of Law No. 10/11, of 16 February, (Law on National and Local Holidays and Dates of National Celebration) and others.