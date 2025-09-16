Angola: Lina Sacumboio Farm Harvests Over 7k Tons of Various Products

11 September 2025
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Cuito — Over 7 thousand tons of corn, beans, and other agricultural products were harvested in the 2024/2025 agricultural season at the Lina Sacumboio farm in the municipality of Cuito, province of Bié, with an increase of 3 thousand compared to the previous campaign.

The information was provided to ANGOP on Tuesday (09) by the farm manager, Adolfo Lucas Dungo, who stated that, of the beans harvested, 1,200 tons were butter beans and the remainder were black, catarina, and black-eyed beans.

Of the harvest, 4 thousand tons were corn, sesame, peanuts, soybeans, and other crops.

Adolfo Dungo stated that, for the 2025/2026 agricultural year, the plan is to increase the cultivation area from 20 to 25 hectares, thus increasing harvest levels and contributing to reducing hunger among families.

He also appealed to local banks to support farmers with subsidized loans and to the Cuito municipal administration with resources such as fertilizers and work tools (such as seeders, hoes, machetes, files, and others) to increase productivity.

The farm provides 10 direct and over 80 indirect jobs.

