Uganda: Minister Oryem, Algerian Envoy Discuss Deepening Ties

Uganda and Algeria have reaffirmed their commitment to deepening bilateral cooperation following a high-level meeting between the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs (International Affairs), Oryem Henry Okello, and the Algerian Ambassador to Uganda, Amokrane Mourad.

The meeting, held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs headquarters in Kampala, highlighted growing collaboration between the two countries across key sectors including trade, healthcare, and education.

Both sides commended the longstanding relations between Uganda and Algeria, built on mutual respect and growing economic ties.

In recent years, Uganda has emerged as a notable exporter of powdered milk to Algeria, with over 400 tonnes supplied so far. Coffee exports have also gained momentum, with four Ugandan companies currently engaged in trading with Algerian partners.

Minister Oryem welcomed the positive trajectory of Uganda's exports to Algeria and expressed optimism about expanding market access for other Ugandan products.

Ambassador Mourad, in turn, praised Uganda's active participation in the upcoming Intra-African Trade Fair (IATF 2025) in Algeria, where Ugandan innovations and products are expected to be prominently showcased.

In a significant development, the two sides acknowledged the recent signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between their respective Ministries of Finance.

The agreement paves the way for the expansion of Katakwi Hospital in eastern Uganda -- a health infrastructure project set to begin within four months, with Algerian support.

Education also featured prominently in the discussions. Opportunities for Algerian scholarships to benefit Ugandan students were explored, reflecting both countries' shared interest in human capital development and academic exchange.

Uganda and Algeria have historically maintained cordial relations underpinned by cooperation in trade, diplomacy, and multilateral engagement.

In 2023, Uganda began exporting dairy products to Algeria following a bilateral agreement aimed at boosting intra-African trade and reducing dependence on non-African markets. The deal marked a major milestone for Uganda's dairy sector and reinforced Algeria's commitment to sourcing agricultural products from within the continent.

During today's meeting, both Minister Oryem and Ambassador Mourad underscored the importance of sustained engagement, with a shared vision to further strengthen political, economic, and cultural ties between Kampala and Algiers.

The renewed momentum between the two nations comes amid broader efforts by the African Union to promote intra-African trade, industrial cooperation, and people-to-people connections under frameworks such as the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).