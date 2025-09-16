Uganda: Nema Halts Illegal Backfilling of Nakiyanja Wetland in Sonde, Restores Four Acres

The National Environment Management Authority (NEMA), with support from the Environmental Protection Police Unit (EPPU) under the Ministry of Water and Environment, has conducted a joint operation to stop ongoing degradation of the Nakiyanja wetland in Sonde, Kira Municipality, Wakiso District.

The intervention, carried out this week, comes three weeks after reports emerged of unknown individuals using heavy-duty trucks--commonly referred to as Magulu Kumi--to ferry marram and backfill the wetland near a newly constructed factory.

According to NEMA Executive Director Dr. Barirega Akankwasah, four acres of the wetland were successfully restored during the operation.

He emphasized that similar enforcement efforts are being implemented across the country to protect Uganda's fragile ecosystems.

"This activity contravenes Section 55 of the National Environment Act, Cap. 181," Dr. Akankwasah stated. "Any person found encroaching on wetlands commits an offence and, upon conviction, is liable to a fine not exceeding 30,000 currency points or imprisonment not exceeding 12 years--or both."

The Nakiyanja wetland plays a critical ecological role. Its waters originate from the Namilyango Hills in Mukono and flow into the Sezibwa River, which eventually drains into Lake Kyoga. Experts warn that continued encroachment and reclamation of wetlands contribute to rapid siltation of major lakes and reduce the wetlands' capacity to naturally filter stormwater.

"Previously, wastewater would take weeks to reach the lake. Today, it gets there within minutes of leaving Kampala, meaning the wetland no longer performs its natural filtration function," Dr. Akankwasah explained.

Residents of Sonde, who have recently suffered flooding due to the disruption of the wetland's natural flow, expressed relief and gratitude over the intervention. Local Council I Chairperson Abubaker Yawe led the community in commending NEMA for its swift action.

"We've endured floods and destruction because of this illegal backfilling. We thank NEMA for stepping in before the situation got worse," Yawe said.

NEMA has vowed to continue its nationwide crackdown on environmental offenders to ensure Uganda's natural ecosystems are preserved for future generations.