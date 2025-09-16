Uganda: Makindye RDC Urges Graduates to Embrace Vocational Skills to Curb Unemployment

University graduates in Uganda have been urged to supplement their academic qualifications with hands-on vocational skills to increase their chances of employment and self-reliance, especially in the face of limited job opportunities.

The call was made by the Resident District Commissioner (RDC) of Makindye Ssabagabo, Balinde Katongole, while officiating at a ceremony in Masulita to recognise youth who have successfully completed training in vocational trades. The program trains young people in skills such as shoemaking, paving, carpentry, hairdressing etc.

"If you graduate from university before you even start looking for a job, first add on some vocational skills like hairdressing or shoemaking. That way, you can start something for yourself that brings in income while waiting for other opportunities, instead of just sitting and hoping for a formal job," RDC Katongole advised.

She noted that the government cannot provide employment for all graduates and encouraged young people to use the skills they already have to start small businesses.

"There are few government jobs, but many graduates. You need to start your own initiatives based on what you've learned, especially from vocational training," she added.

Katongole also linked the rise in mental health challenges among young people to prolonged unemployment, stating that joblessness caused by unrealistic expectations after university often leads to depression and poor choices.

"When you look at the increase in mental illness among youth, many cases are linked to poverty and unemployment. What they studied didn't help them get jobs. That's why vocational skills are vital they can help them create their own work," she emphasised.

The event was organized by the Assey Youth Initiative, a community organisation that empowers vulnerable youth through skills training and mentorship.

According to Ibra Musoga Nakabona, CEO of Assey Youth Initiative, many of the youths they support had previously lost direction, some falling into drug abuse and crime due to hopelessness.

"We work with young people who have hit rock bottom. Many were involved in drugs or had given up on life after formal schools Through mentorship and vocational training, we help them turn their lives around," Nakabona said.

He added that when given practical skills and guidance, most youth are able to regain hope and become productive members of society.