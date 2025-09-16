Uganda: Kabojja Warriors Dominate As International Schools Alumni League Season 2 Closes in Style

Season 2 of the International Schools Alumni League concluded in electrifying fashion, with players and fans gathering on Saturday for an unforgettable awards night at Meraki Karting in Bugolobi.

The evening was a celebration of football, community, and growth, as the league wrapped up another compelling season marked by standout performances, rising teams, and fierce rivalries.

Crowned as season champions, the Kabojja Warriors emerged as the undisputed leaders after a dominant campaign that saw them register eight wins in ten matches.

Scoring 21 goals and conceding just 12, Kabojja's consistency across the season made them a formidable force.

Their triumph was spearheaded by Daniel Malong, who finished as the Golden Boot winner with seven goals, narrowly edging out Tank Hill Titans' Wahab Kenyatta, who netted six.

Jude Kivumbi of the KISU Lions followed with five, while several players, including Vienna Titans' Alvin Kashilingi and ISU Leopards' Stefano Loro and Amani Tindyindewa, closed the season with four goals each.

No team embodied growth more than the Vienna Titans. From a fifth-place finish in Season 1, they surged to second place this year with six wins, two draws, and only two losses. Their 11-goal tally, combined with a rock-solid defensive line, underscored a team on the rise.

Goalkeeper Ronnie Kasujja was at the heart of this transformation, earning the Golden Glove after keeping seven clean sheets - the most in the league. His performances were instrumental in anchoring a team that is now being seen as a genuine title contender heading into Season 3.

In a season filled with impressive individual displays, ISU Leopards' Stefano Loro stood out as the league's top creator. Despite his team finishing eighth, Loro's vision and unselfish play earned him the Top Assists Award with five assists, highlighting his role as one of the most inventive players in the competition.

He was closely followed by a talented group of playmakers who provided four assists each, including Kabojja's Bojo Makur, Aga Khan's Darren Baine, Vienna's Ryan Tany, and Taibah Olympians' Wilbur Wartmon.

While Kabojja and Vienna dominated the standings, the season's narrative was rich with drama and surprises. The fiercest rivalry was between Harambee Stars and ISU Leopards, whose heated encounters captured the emotional intensity of the Alumni League.

Perhaps the most shocking result came when Tank Hill Titans stunned Kabojja Warriors with a resounding 3-0 win, handing the eventual champions their heaviest defeat of the season and proving that no team is invincible.

One of the most inspiring stories of the campaign came from Rainbow OGS, who rose from the bottom of the table in Season 1 to a fourth-place finish this time around. Their turnaround was a testament to team discipline, belief, and the unpredictable beauty of the game.

The awards night itself offered more than just trophies. With a high-energy performance from DJ Etania, the evening blended sport and celebration, reminding everyone that the Alumni League is as much about community and culture as it is about competition.

As Season 2 came to a close, the league left fans with lasting memories, rising stars, and rivalries to watch. With Kabojja's continued dominance, Vienna's ambitious surge, and underdog stories like Rainbow's rise, the stage is set for an even more thrilling Season 3.