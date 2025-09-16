Egypt: PM - State Attaches Great Importance to Developing Health Sector

Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouli said on Monday September 15, 2025, the State attaches great importance to developing the health sector, as a means of building a more stable society capable of achieving comprehensive and sustainable development.

The premier underlined the need to boost private investments in healthcare services, especially in light of the laws, regulations and measures introduced by the government to stimulate investment in promising sectors, including health.

Madbouli made the remarks during his meeting with Minister of Health and Population Khaled Abdel Ghaffar, Finance Minister Ahmed Kouchouk and CEO of the General Authority for Investment and Free Zones (GAFI) Hossam Heiba, as they discussed available investment opportunities in the health sector that can be offered to the private sector.

The health minister said the government is working to provide a wide range of investment incentives to the private sector with the aim of establishing major partnerships in the healthcare field.

In this context, Abdel Ghaffar noted that the Health and Population Ministry and the GAFI have prepared a comprehensive package of investment incentives dedicated to the health sector, offering a range of opportunities in the construction and operation of hospitals across several governorates.

He stressed these incentives are designed to improve the investment climate in the healthcare area.

For his part, the finance minister stressed the government's keenness to strengthen international partnerships with various institutions to support the Universal Health Insurance System (UHIS), stating that ensuring the financial sustainability of the health sector would enable the expansion of healthcare services for all citizens.