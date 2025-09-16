Egypt: President El-Sisi's Visit to Qatar to Participate in Extraordinary Arab-Islamic Summit

President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi heads to the State of Qatar, 15-9-2025, to participate in the Extraordinary Arab-Islamic Summit, which convenes in Doha to discuss Israel's aggression against Qatar.

President El-Sisi's participation affirms Egypt's full solidarity with the State of Qatar, its government and people, and demonstrates Egypt's steadfast position in standing by its brothers in the face of this aggression, which constitutes a blatant violation of all international charters and norms.

Events

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Monday 15-9-2025

President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi arrived at Hamad International Airport in Doha, Qatar. The President is in Doha to participate in the extraordinary Arab-Islamic Summit hosted by Qatar.

President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi met with the Amir of the State of Qatar, His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, upon arriving in Doha to participate in the extraordinary Arab-Islamic summit.

President El-Sisi expressed his sincere condolences to His Highness Sheikh Tamim and the Qatari people for the victims of the brutal Israeli aggression against the State of Qatar. The President reiterated Egypt's condemnation and denunciation of this blatant violation of Qatari sovereignty, and affirmed Egypt's full solidarity with Qatar and its complete readiness to provide all forms of support and assistance to safeguard its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

His Highness the Amir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad valued the President's participation in the summit and expressed his great appreciation for Egypt's position that rejects the brutal Israeli aggression and its firm stance on Arab issues.

The meeting addressed regional developments and ways to restore stability. Both leaders emphasized the importance of formulating a common vision for collective Arab action and forming a unified front to protect Arab national security. They also emphasized the need to continue efforts to reach an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, ensure the unhindered entry of humanitarian aid, and categorically reject any attempts to displace Palestinians from their land.

President El-Sisi Participates in the Emergency Arab-Islamic Summit in Doha, Qatar

President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi participated in the Emergency Arab-Islamic Summit in Doha to discuss the Israeli aggression on the State of Qatar.

The summit focused on the recent Israeli aggression, emphasizing the unity of the Arab and Islamic position in rejecting the blatant violation of the sovereignty of Arab states. The summit also highlighted the importance of concerted efforts to prevent the region from sliding into further conflict and violence, which would risk expanding the scope of tension and instability.

President El-Sisi delivered a speech during the summit, outlining Egypt's perspective on the current developments. In his speech, the President reiterated Egypt's firm position in supporting Arab and Islamic unity, and rejecting any violations that infringe upon the sovereignty of states or threaten their security and stability.

President El-Sisi's Speech at the Emergency Arab-Islamic Summit in Doha, Qatar

"In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful"

My brother, Your Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani,

Amir of the State of Qatar

Your Majesties, Excellencies, and Highnesses,

The Kings, Presidents and Princes of Arab and Islamic States

Your Excellency Mr. Ahmed Aboul Gheit,

Secretary General of the League of Arab States

Your Excellency, Mr. Hissein Brahim Taha,

Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC)

May Allah's peace and blessings be upon you

At the outset, I would like to extend my profound appreciation to my brother, His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, and to the State of Qatar for hosting this crucial summit. This gathering convenes at a critically momentous juncture, amid formidable challenges that our region is grappling with, which Israel seeks relentlessly to turn into a lawless arena for aggression. Such actions pose a grave threat to the stability of the entire region, and constitute a severe breach of international peace and security and a dangerous violation of the established tenets of the international order.

I would also like to convey to the leadership and people of Qatar Egypt's unshakable and full solidarity and cooperation with its brothers in the face of this heinous Israeli aggression on Qatari airspace and territories, which amounts to an outrageous violation of international law and the United Nations Charter and establishes a perilous precedent that undermines Arab and Islamic national security.

Let me state with absolute clarity: this act of aggression irrefutably demonstrates that Israel's actions have abandoned all political or military rationale and have brazenly crossed every red line.

I express, in the strongest and most unequivocal terms, our condemnation of this Israeli aggression against the sovereignty and security of a fellow Arab nation. This is particularly egregious given Qatar's pivotal role, alongside Egypt and the United States, in mediating a ceasefire in Gaza and bringing an end to the war and unprecedented suffering endured by the Palestinian people.

I also warn that Israel's reckless and increasingly destabilizing conduct poses a grave risk of significantly broadening the scope of the conflict and plunging the region into an uncontrollable spiral of escalation. This is a situation that is utterly unacceptable and cannot be tolerated.

Your Majesties, Excellencies and Highnesses,

While Egypt urges the international community to uphold its moral and legal responsibilities to prevent the recurrence of such assaults and end Israel's brutal and indiscriminate war, which necessitates holding accountable those responsible for the flagrant violations and dismantling the entrenched culture of impunity that has long shielded Israeli practices, it has now become demonstrably clear that the aggressive approach adopted by Israel carries a deliberate intent to sabotage all efforts toward de-escalation and reaching an agreement that would secure a permanent ceasefire and ensure the release of hostages and detainees. Furthermore, this conduct indisputably reveals the profound absence of political will on Israel's part to engage in any earnest efforts toward establishing a just and enduring peace in the region.

The unchecked Israeli recklessness and its increasingly inflated arrogance require us, as leaders of the Arab and Islamic worlds, to act collectively to establish foundations and principles that genuinely reflect our shared vision and interests. The recent adoption by the Arab League Council, at its last ministerial session, of the resolution titled "The Common Vision for Security and Cooperation in the Region," provides a vital foundation upon which we can build, ultimately forging a unified Arab-Islamic consensus on a governing framework for regional security and cooperation and establishing the necessary implementation mechanisms to address the delicate situation we are facing. This framework shall prevent any party from asserting regional dominance or imposing unilateral security arrangements that would undermine the security and stability of Arab and Islamic nations.

Your Majesties, Excellencies and Highnesses,

Israel must comprehend that its security and safety will not be achieved through policies of force and aggression, but rather an unwavering commitment to international law and full respect for the sovereignty of Arab and Islamic nations. The sovereignty of these nations shall not be infringed upon under any pretext. These are utterly non-negotiable principles.

The world must, therefore, recognize that Israel's policies are jeopardizing the prospects for peace in the region and brazenly defying international laws, established norms, and humanitarian values. The persistence of this course of action will only breed further tension and instability for the entire region, with dire consequences for international security.

And to the people of Israel, I say: "What is currently unfolding undermines the future of peace, threatens your security and the security of all peoples in the region, erodes opportunities for any new peace agreements, and even aborts existing peace accords with the nations of the region. The consequences will, then, be severe, dragging the region back into an atmosphere of conflict and squandering the historic efforts to build peace and the gains they have yielded. This is a price we will all pay, without exception. Therefore, do not allow the peace efforts of your predecessors to be in vain, for a time will come when remorse is utterly futile.

Your Majesties, Excellencies and Highnesses,

Egypt affirms its utter rejection of the targeting of civilians and the policy of collective punishment and starvation practiced by Israel against the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, which has led tens of thousands of innocent civilians to perish over the past two years.

I stress here that military solutions, the thwart of mediation efforts, and continuing to impose a fait accompli through brute force will not achieve security for any party.

In this context, Egypt will continue its steadfast support for the resoluteness of the Palestinian people on their land and their adherence to their identity and legitimate rights, in accordance with international law. It will also confront any attempt to undermine these inalienable rights, whether through settlement activities, land annexation, displacement, or other forms of uprooting Palestinians from their land, using pretexts and justifications that are unacceptable under any circumstances.

Egypt reiterates its complete rejection of any proposals to displace Palestinians from their land. Such proposals have no legal or moral foundation and will only expand the scope of the conflict, which would destabilize the entire region.

Your Majesties, Excellencies and Highnesses,

The time has come to seriously and decisively address the Palestinian issue, as it is vital to the region's stability.

A just and comprehensive solution to the central issue of the Arab and Islamic worlds is based on ending the occupation and establishing an independent Palestinian state along the June 4, 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.

In this regard, I affirm that Egypt aspires that the convening of the two-state solution conference that will be held on September 22nd, on the sidelines of the high-level segment of the UN General Assembly in New York, would represent a pivotal milestone on the path to achieving a just and sustainable solution to the Palestinian issue, particularly through the recognition of the State of Palestine. I reiterate the call for the immediate recognition of the State of Palestine by all states that have not yet taken this step, as this is the only way to preserve the two-state solution.

Your Majesties, Excellencies and Highnesses,

We stand at a critical moment that requires our unity to be a fundamental pillar for addressing the challenges that our region faces, ensuring we do not slide into further chaos and conflict, and preventing the imposition of regional arrangements that conflict with our common interests and vision.

Our message today is clear: We will not accept any attack on the sovereignty of our countries, and we will not allow peace efforts to be thwarted. We will all stand united in defense of Arab and Islamic rights, at the forefront is the right of the Palestinian people to establish their independent state and live in freedom, dignity, and security.

In conclusion, our positions must change the enemy's perception of us, so it can see that the geography of any Arab country extends from the Ocean to the Gulf and its umbrella is wide enough for all Islamic and peace-loving countries.

In order for this perception to change, it requires adopting strong decisions and recommendations, and working to implement them with sincerity and honest intentions, so every transgressor is deterred and every adventurer takes heed.

At this critical historical juncture, it has become imperative for us to establish an Arab-Islamic mechanism for coordination and cooperation to enable us all to confront the major security, political, and economic challenges surrounding us. Establishing such a mechanism now represents the way to strengthen our front and ability to confront current challenges and take the necessary steps to safeguard our security and common interests.

As it always has, Egypt extends its full support to all earnest efforts for a just peace and for the security and stability of the Arab and Islamic worlds.

Thank you.

May the peace and blessings of Allah be upon you.

On the sidelines of the Emergency Arab-Islamic Summit held in Doha, Qatar

President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi met with the Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, Shehbaz Sharif, on the sidelines of the Emergency Arab-Islamic Summit held in Doha, Qatar.

The President began the meeting by offering his deep condolences to the government and people of Pakistan on the victims of the recent floods that swept the country, as well as the victims of the terrorist attack that occurred on September 13.

President El-Sisi affirmed Egypt's firm stance in condemning all forms of terrorism and extremism and its categorical rejection of these phenomena that threaten security and stability.

The meeting addressed ways to strengthen relations between Egypt and Pakistan. The two leaders agreed on the importance of developing joint cooperation in various fields, particularly economic, trade, and investment, to serve the mutual interests of both countries and to keep pace with the accelerating regional and international challenges that require concerted efforts and coordinated positions.

The President and the Pakistani prime minister expressed their strong condemnation of the recent Israeli attack on the State of Qatar. They emphasized that this aggression is a blatant violation of international law and the principle of respecting state sovereignty.

In this context, President El-Sisi reiterated that Egypt was one of the first countries to warn, since the outbreak of the war in the Gaza Strip, of its dangerous repercussions, as it is a spark for an extended cycle of conflict and tension in the region. This necessitates intensifying international efforts to stop the war, end the humanitarian catastrophe in the Strip, and immediately begin reconstruction, in addition to launching a serious political process that leads to the establishment of an independent Palestinian state in accordance with international legitimacy references, which ensures the achievement of a just and sustainable peace in the region.

The Pakistani prime minister lauded Egypt's effective role in calming regional tensions, and praised Cairo's efforts in mediating a ceasefire in Gaza and its diligent pursuit to alleviate the suffering of civilians, as well as its role in facilitating an agreement to resume cooperation between Iran and the International Atomic Energy Agency.

President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi met with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, on the sidelines of the Emergency Arab-Islamic Summit held in Doha, Qatar.

The meeting saw a mutual affirmation of the growing momentum in relations between Egypt and Türkiye, and the continuous coordination between the two countries at the bilateral, regional, and international levels.

President El-Sisi and the Turkish president expressed their strong condemnation of the Israeli aggression against the State of Qatar, considering it a flagrant violation of the provisions of international law and the United Nations Charter. They also renewed their complete rejection of the policies of siege and starvation to which the Palestinian people are being subjected, which aim to displace Palestinians from their homeland.

The two leaders reiterated the necessity to end the humanitarian catastrophe in the Gaza Strip and affirmed that the only way to achieve lasting stability in the region is through the implementation of the two-state solution, by establishing an independent Palestinian state along the June 4, 1967, borders with East Jerusalem as its capital, in accordance with international legitimacy resolutions.

The meeting also touched on the latest developments in several countries in the region. Both leaders emphasized the importance of respecting the sovereignty of states and preserving their territorial integrity and the resources of their peoples. They also stressed the continuation of consultation, coordination, and joint action to restore regional stability.

President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi met with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, on the sidelines of the Emergency Arab-Islamic Summit held in Doha, Qatar.

The Spokesman for the Presidency, Ambassador Mohamed El-Shennawy, said the Iranian President began the meeting by re-expressing gratitude and appreciation for President El-Sisi on Egypt's role in facilitating negotiations between Iran and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

These negotiations resulted in the resumption of cooperation between Iran and the IAEA, with an agreement signed in Cairo on September 9, 2025.

The two presidents reviewed the critical situation in the Middle East, the latest of which was the Israeli aggression against the State of Qatar.

They also exchanged views on the recent regional developments, particularly those related to the situation in the Gaza Strip. The two leaders expressed their rejection of the plan to displace Palestinians from their land.

The two presidents discussed the mediation efforts made by Egypt over the past two years to reach a ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip and the delivery of humanitarian aid for the people of the Strip.

The two leaders reviewed the latest developments in a number of countries in the region facing crises. They stressed the need to resolve these crises through political and diplomatic means, in a way that preserves the unity and sovereignty of those countries and the capabilities of their peoples, which will contribute to consolidating regional security and stability.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Egypt External Relations Middle East and Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

President El-Sisi and the Iranian president agreed on the necessity for both countries to continue their consultations on various regional issues in greater depth in the next phase, given the developments in the region that directly affect its security.

The meeting also touched on ways to strengthen relations between the two countries.

The two presidents looked forward to continuing efforts to develop relations in all fields, leveraging the great potential and resources of both countries and achieving their common interests, in accordance with the principles of mutual respect and non-interference in the affairs of other countries.

President El-Sisi Participates in Video Conference at Invitation of French President

President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi participated in a video conference in Doha,Qatar, on the sidelines of his participation in the emergency Arab-Islamic summit.

The conference was held at the invitation of French President Emmanuel Macron, and was attended by the Amir of Qatar, the King of Jordan, the Saudi foreign minister, the French president, the British prime minister, and the Canadian prime minister with the aim of discussing regional developments, particularly the Palestinian-Israeli conflict and the Israeli aggression against Qatar, in addition to coordinating upcoming relevant UN milestones.

The Spokesman for the Presidency, Ambassador Mohamed El-Shennawy, said President El-Sisi began his remarks by extending his sincere appreciation to President Macron for inviting him to this meeting, reiterating Egypt's condemnation of the brutal Israeli attack on the security and sovereignty of the State of Qatar, as a flagrant violation of international law. The attack clearly confirms that Israeli practices have crossed all red lines. The President noted that the Israeli aggression against Qatar was part of a series of measures taken by Israel to obstruct reaching a ceasefire agreement, which would enable it to proceed with its plans in the region.

The President emphasized that the Palestinian issue remains the central issue in the Arab world, and that comprehensive peace in the region can not be achieved without a just and sustainable settlement. The President noted the joint efforts of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Republic of France in co-chairing the high-level international conference to resolve the Palestinian issue, held in New York in July 2025. President El-Sisi hoped that the two-state solution conference, scheduled for September 22, would constitute a pivotal step toward the recognition of the State of Palestine. The President welcomed the adoption by the United Nations General Assembly of the New York Declaration on the implementation of the two-state solution and the establishment of an independent Palestinian state along the June 4, 1967, borders with East Jerusalem as its capital.

In this context, the President thanked France, Britain, and Canada for their intention to announce their recognition of the State of Palestine and emphasized the need to widen recognition of the Palestinian state, as this will contribute to the implementation of the two-state solution and the achievement of the sought lasting peace in the Middle East.

The President emphasized the need to confront all measures aimed at creating an uninhabitable environment in the Gaza Strip with the aim of displacing the Palestinian people from their land and liquidating the Palestinian cause. The President affirmed Egypt's absolute rejection of any proposals that would displace Palestinians from their land, as such proposals lack any foundation and would only threaten the peace that has existed for nearly five decades in an unimaginable manner for all countries in the region. The President noted that the displacement of Palestinians from the Gaza Strip would result in unprecedented waves of mass displacement and illegal migration towards Europe, explaining that the starting point for preventing the displacement of Palestinians lies in a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip. This requires a firm and strong European and international position to immediately cease fire.

The meeting concluded with an agreement to continue and intensify coordination among the participating countries, given the critical circumstances facing the Middle East, mainly the developments in the Gaza Strip. This is in addition to the importance of avoiding escalation in order to achieve the common goals discussed during the meeting.

President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi safely returned to Egypt after participating in the emergency Arab-Islamic summit held in Doha, Qatar, to discuss the Israeli attack on the State of Qatar.

Presidency