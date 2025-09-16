Uganda: Teachers Strike Paralyses Kabale Schools

- Teachers in Kabale District on Monday joined their colleagues nationwide in the industrial action declared by the Uganda National Teachers' Union (Unatu), boycotting work over what they describe as unfair salary disparities in the education sector.

The union announced the strike last Friday, following meetings of its National Executive Council on September 10, 2025, and branch chairpersons on September 11, 2025.

The action began on the official opening day of the third term.

A visit to schools including Junction Primary School, Kabale Parents' School, and Kikungiri Primary School found learners seated in classrooms without teachers or idling in compounds.

Dison Akanyijuka, headteacher of Junction Primary School, said that out of 14 teachers, only he and his deputy reported for duty.

"The situation is not good. None of the teachers came because of salary disparities, and even learner attendance is very low," he said.

At Kabale Parents' School, deputy headteacher Susan Asiimwe warned that the strike would severely affect academic performance, particularly for candidates preparing for final examinations.

"This situation will affect pupils in Primary Seven who are about to sit their PLE. They should be revising seriously, but now they will not get what they need," she said.

Geofrey Beinomugisha, Unatu chairperson for Kabale Municipality, urged parents and stakeholders to back the strike, arguing that learners' welfare is tied to teachers' welfare.

"Once teachers are not happy, then even learners will not be happy," he said.

National Unatu chairperson Zadock Tumuhimbise defended the action, saying teachers should not be blamed for learners' performance during the promotional term.

"This industrial action is different from others--we will remain at home until government does the needful for both teachers and learners," he stated.

The strike stems from a long-running grievance dating back to 2022, when government enhanced salaries for science teachers but left arts teachers out, sparking repeated confrontations between Unatu and the Ministry of Public Service.