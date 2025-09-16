Uganda: Toyota Urges NRM-Leaning Independents to Back Flag Bearers in Mubende

- The National Chairperson of the Patriotic League of Uganda (PLU), Michael Nuwagira, also known as Toyota, has called on NRM-leaning independents to respect party discipline and support the official flag bearers in the run-up to the 2026 general elections.

Toyota made the appeal while meeting the Buwekula South NRM parliamentary flag bearer Dedan Mubangizi and other local party candidates. He said that the survival and strength of the party depended on unity.

"I am delighted to meet you, and I want to congratulate our flag bearers for the victories they have achieved," he said.

"It is our responsibility to ensure that our party continues shining, and the only way to achieve this is by campaigning for NRM wherever we go."

He revealed that he intends to engage directly with independents who broke ranks after losing in primaries to persuade them to rejoin the party line.

"Let us have time to meet those people because they are part of the party, and I will make sure they rally behind NRM flag bearers during the 2026 general elections," Toyota emphasized.

Edward Ggamba, Chairperson of Kalongo Sub-county in Buwekula South, hailed Toyota's mobilization efforts, pledging to support all NRM candidates.

"I did not contest in the primaries--I retired from politics--so I will only support NRM flag bearers to ensure our party shines," Ggamba said.

Mubangizi, the NRM flag bearer for Buwekula South MP, also pledged to mediate with independents in his constituency to restore unity.

"Our people in NRM need better services, and we cannot achieve this if there are divisions in the political arena," he said.

He further assured Toyota that Buwekula South was prepared to deliver overwhelming support to President Museveni in the 2026 election.

"Our main focus in 2026 is President Museveni winning with 80%. I want to assure you that Buwekula South is ready for massive support, and we are likely to set a record by supporting the President with 100%," Mubangizi declared.