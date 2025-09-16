Uganda: MTN Momo Launches Term 3 of 'Win School Fees' Campaign

MTN MoMo Uganda has launched Term 3 of its "Win School Fees with MoMo" campaign, continuing an initiative that has already relieved more than 50 Ugandan families of the burden of paying annual school fees.

The campaign, part of MTN's "Power to Be More" platform, is designed to empower parents and guardians by easing one of their biggest financial responsibilities.

The launch took place on September 13, 2025, in Wandegeya, where two winners, teachers Nalukwago Brenda and Kisaalita Juma, were each awarded a year's worth of school fees.

Their testimonies highlighted the campaign's real-life impact on families struggling with educational costs.

"Winning school fees for a year is such a relief and has lifted a great weight off my shoulders," said Nalukwago, expressing gratitude for the support.

Since its inception, the initiative has seen increasing numbers of parents and guardians opting to pay school fees through MoMo, reflecting the growing trust in digital financial services as a safe and convenient solution.

Speaking at the event, Steven Mutana, MTN MoMo's Chief Strategy and Stakeholder Management, emphasized the company's commitment to social impact.

"Education is at the heart of Uganda's progress, and we are proud to support parents and guardians through this campaign. By rewarding customers with fully paid school fees, we are reaffirming our commitment to financial inclusion and empowering communities through innovations that go beyond transactions," he said.

Viola Namuyaba, Senior Manager of Payments at MTN MoMo, added that the campaign addresses a priority for many households.

"Through the Win School Fees campaign, we are not only making payments simpler and more secure, but we are also giving parents peace of mind that their children's education could be fully covered. This is how we bring real value and convenience to our customers' everyday lives."

MTN MoMo, which serves more than 13.6 million users across Uganda, continues to position itself as a key driver of digital inclusion, offering financial tools ranging from school fees payments to savings, loans, and everyday transactions.