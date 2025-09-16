Uganda: Kaziimba Leads Ugandan Delegation to Global Anglican Mission Conference in US

The Most Rev Stephen Kaziimba Mugalu, Archbishop of the Church of Uganda, has departed for the United States to attend the New Wineskins Conference in Ridgecrest, North Carolina.

He is accompanied by his wife, Maama Margaret Kaziimba, along with a delegation of bishops, clergy, and lay representatives from Uganda.

The New Wineskins Conference, convened every three years, is one of the world's largest Anglican mission gatherings, drawing participants from across the globe to worship, share experiences, and collaborate on strategies for advancing Christian mission.

This year's event is held under the theme "In His name the nations will put their hope," with a focus on inspiring and equipping Anglicans to carry the gospel to the nations while strengthening mission partnerships.

Organizers describe the conference as a platform for Anglicans to recommit themselves to the Great Commission, echoing Jesus' charge in Matthew 28:19 to "go and make disciples of all nations."

Archbishop Kaziimba and the Ugandan team are expected to use the conference to deepen global networks and renew Uganda's role in strengthening partnerships for evangelism and mission across the Anglican Communion.