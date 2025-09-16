Uganda: Fact-Check - Quote Attributed to First Lady Janet Museveni Is Fake

A digital card circulating online claims to feature a quote from First Lady Janet Museveni responding to the recent teachers' strike. The card bears NilePost branding and includes an image of the Minister of Education alongside the purported quote.

This claim is false. The card is entirely fabricated and did not originate from the Nile Post. It contains glaring errors, including the misspelling "OOUTE" and repeated grammatical mistakes--clear signs that it is not an authentic publication.

Dorah Atwongyeire, Head of Multimedia at Next Media, stated: "Let's learn that we are in times where one must verify before they jump on anything shared on social media. This Nile Post quote is not by any means ours. Doesn't match our standards and should be treated with the contempt it deserves."

The digital card is also inconsistent with Nile Post's official design and branding, further confirming it is fake content.

This is not the first time this specific digital card has circulated online; it was previously shared two years ago, and Next Media had already warned that it was fake.

Do not share or trust such posts without verification. Always check official sources before circulating information online.