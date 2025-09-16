East Africa: Muyingo Calls for Action to Strengthen Higher Education Quality Assurance in East Africa

Minister of State for Higher Education John Chrysestom Muyingo has called on education leaders to transform political support into actionable strategies to strengthen quality assurance and regional integration in higher education.

He made the remarks on Monday at the official opening of the 14th East African Higher Education Quality Assurance Forum at Speke Resort Munyonyo, Kampala.

In his address, delivered by James Kubeketerya, chairperson of the Parliamentary Education Committee, Muyingo emphasized that consistency in holding the annual forum demonstrates resilience, a key marker of quality.

"Quality education should not be seen as an event but rather as a process that takes time and involves a multiplicity of actors," he said, urging participants to capitalize on political goodwill to foster effective quality assurance practices across the region.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The Minister also highlighted the need for stronger harmonization of quality assurance systems, noting that alignment across East Africa supports recognition of qualifications, facilitates mobility, and fosters economic and social integration.

The forum, hosted by the National Council for Higher Education (NCHE) in collaboration with the Inter-University Council for East Africa (IUCEA) and the East African Higher Education Quality Assurance Network (EAQAN), is themed "Strengthening and Harmonizing Higher Education Quality Assurance Systems for Enhanced East Africa Regional Integration."

Prof. Mary Okwakol, Executive Director of NCHE, said the gathering builds on resolutions from the recent EAC Ministerial Conference on the East African Higher Education Area, which emphasized harmonized qualifications frameworks, mutual recognition agreements, and cross-border mobility for students, staff, and researchers.

She added that Uganda is aligning its national qualifications framework with regional standards and adopting technology and artificial intelligence to enhance quality assurance.

"These actions complement IUCEA and EAQAN's regional initiatives and implement the resolutions of the recent EACHEA Ministerial Conference," Prof. Okwakol said.

The three-day forum will feature keynote speeches, research presentations, and capacity-building workshops, focusing on practical steps to harmonize quality assurance systems across the East African region.