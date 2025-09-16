Uganda: Nextars and Quonnect Host 'Brunch & Crotchet' to Celebrate Youth Creativity

15 September 2025
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Desire Derekford Mugumisa

On Sunday, September 14, Nextars partnered with Quonnect to host Brunch & Crotchet, a unique experience that brought together young creatives, dreamers, and trendsetters for an afternoon of connection and artistic expression.

Set against a relaxed and inviting backdrop, the event encouraged participants to share ideas, network, and explore creativity in a casual but meaningful way.

Attendees enjoyed engaging conversations, collaborative activities, and moments of lighthearted fun, reflecting Nextars' commitment to building community, promoting wellness, and showcasing talent among youth.

Through initiatives like Brunch & Crotchet, Nextars demonstrates that empowerment extends beyond performances and workshops.

By creating safe and inspiring spaces, the platform is enabling young people to thrive, connect, and support each other's creative journeys.

