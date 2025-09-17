Africa: Ethiopia's New Mega Int'l Airport Project Milestone for Africa - Finance Minister

Addis Ababa — The new Ethiopia's mega international airport project in Bishoftu town is not just an Ethiopian project but also an African milestone that reflects confidence in Africa's future, Finance Minister Ahmed Shide pointed out.

In a panel discussion held today on Ethiopian Airlines' new mega international airport project, Finance Minister Ahmed Shide stated that the project is part of Ethiopia's infrastructure vision focused on economic growth, global connectivity, and sustainable development.

The new international airport project embodies a strong confidence in Africa's future and its growth potential, the Finance Minister emphasized.

The new airport is a cornerstone to Ethiopia's national infrastructure vision, he said.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Stating the strategic significance of the new international airport, Ahmed described the project as a catalyst for socioeconomic transformation, connectivity, as well as regional development, continental integration, and tourism, among others.

Situated just 40 kilometers southeast of Addis Ababa, the mega airport is designed to accommodate up to 60 million passengers annually, he said, noting the ambitious project is designed to alleviate the congestion at Addis Ababa Bole International Airport, positioning Ethiopia as a critical aviation hub in Africa.

The new airport will serve as the main international hub for Ethiopian Airlines, which connects to over 140 global destinations now, he stated, revealing that a dedicated high-speed rail line is planned to link the new airport with Bole International Airport, ensuring smooth transfers and operational efficiency.

The minister cited the International Air Transport Association (IATA) forecasts, saying that air passenger traffic in Africa will double over the next 15 years. With its strategic central location and the robust operations of Ethiopian Airlines, Ethiopia is poised to capitalize on this anticipated growth, he added.

Minister Shide also underscored the project's high environmental and social standards, including ensuring eco-friendly construction practices, energy-efficient terminals, and responsible waste disposal, among others.

He mentioned the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam as a testament to Ethiopia's dedication to completing ambitious infrastructure projects.

The new mega international airport is positioned to build on this legacy, enhancing operational excellence and connectivity across the continent, the Minister said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ethiopia Africa Construction By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Moreover, the airport is set to be a milestone not only for Ethiopia but for the entire African continent, reflecting a shared confidence in a prosperous future, he elaborated.

Ethiopian Airlines Group CEO, Mesfin Tasew, on his part, emphasized the role of Ethiopian Airlines in enhancing connectivity within Africa and globally.

He said that the expansion of Bole International Airport, which has reached its capacity of 25 million passengers per year and is expected to exceed this limit soon.

To this effect, the mega airport project would address the growing demand, he stated, calling for partnerships with both local and international investors to engage in this transformative initiative, based on trust and shared vision.