Algeria: Doha Summit Commends Algeria's Efforts in Defending Qatari Sovereignty, Championing Palestinian Cause

Doha — The Arab-Islamic Extraordinary Summit, held Monday in Doha, commended Algeria's efforts in defending the sovereignty of the State of Qatar, following the Zionist aggression against its territories, particularly through its call for an emergency UN Security Council meeting.

The summit's final communiqué praised Algeria's active role on the Security Council in supporting the Palestinian cause, especially its efforts to end the Zionist aggression against Gaza strip and to enable Palestine to achieve full UN membership.

The President of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, had addressed a message to the participants of the Doha Summit, read on his behalf by the Minister of State, Minister of Foreign Affairs, National Community Abroad and African Affairs, Ahmed Attaf, through which he reaffirmed Algeria's support to the State of Qatar and its unwavering backing for its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

He also warned against the Zionist occupation's aggressive policies in the Middle East, which constitute a direct threat to international peace and security.