Egypt Treated Over 7,200 Gaza Patients Since November - Health Ministry

Egypt has treated more than 7,200 injured and sick Palestinians from Gaza and performed nearly 3,000 surgeries since November 2023, the health ministry said on Tuesday, September 16, 2025, describing it as one of Cairo's largest humanitarian operations for the besieged enclave.

According to ministry figures, 172 Egyptian hospitals have provided care to 7,277 Gaza patients, carried out 2,978 operations, and administered over 18,000 vaccine doses, including 13,265 for children.

Around 1,057 Palestinians remain under treatment in Egyptian facilities, accompanied by 1,657 family members.

The figures were reviewed during a meeting of the Committee for Health and Social Support for the Wounded and Sick from Gaza, chaired by Deputy Prime Minister and Health Minister Khaled Abdel-Ghaffar, the ministry said.

Abdel-Ghaffar directed officials to draw up contingency plans for new patient arrivals, including boosting drug and medical supply reserves, upgrading medical teams, and tightening coordination between agencies to ensure integrated care.

The committee also includes Youth and Sports Minister Ashraf Sobhy, Social Solidarity Minister Maya Morsy, and Housing Minister Sherif El-Sherbiny.

Sobhy said youth centres and sports facilities have been adapted to provide psychological, social, and recreational support to patients and their families, while Morsy outlined measures to secure accommodation and livelihoods for accompanying relatives.

She praised the Egyptian Red Crescent's (ERC) central role in aid delivery, stressing that Egypt has kept its side of the Rafah crossing open to humanitarian convoys despite severe restrictions on entry.

El-Sherbiny said the housing ministry is helping equip hospitals and reception centres, while upgrading services and infrastructure to ensure a safe environment for patients during treatment.

The ministry noted that Egypt has been sending 150-200 aid trucks daily to Gaza, though only 70-90 are allowed in due to Israeli-imposed restrictions.

The ministry emphasized that, since the outbreak of Israel's genocidal war on Gaza in October 2023, the Egyptian side of the Rafah border crossing has remained Gaza's only consistent humanitarian corridor, with the ERC coordinating operations.

