Zimbabwe: Air Zimbabwe Extends Harare-Mutare-Victoria Falls Route to Boost Tourism

Air Zimbabwe has announced that it will continue operating its Harare-Mutare-Victoria Falls route on a permanent basis following strong demand during the 15th edition of the Sanganai/Hlanganani/Kumbanai World Tourism Expo.

The route, initially launched to ease travel for delegates attending the tourism showcase in Mutare has now been upgraded to a daily service.

The national carrier says the expansion shows its commitment to strengthening domestic tourism and supporting regional economic integration.

"This route has received an overwhelmingly positive response across the board. It has evolved from an event-specific service to a permanent arrangement, providing essential air access to the Eastern Highlands," said Air Zimbabwe Chief Executive Officer, Edmund Makona. "

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The service will operate daily from Harare to Mutare's Grand Reef Aerodrome before connecting passengers to Victoria Falls.

One-way fares start at US$85 while return tickets are pegged at US$170.

Tourism experts say the move could give a significant boost to the Eastern Highlands, a region long considered difficult to access for both domestic and international travellers.

It also provides a direct link between Mutare, a key eastern city and Victoria Falls one of the country's prime tourist attractions.

Air Zimbabwe says the development is part of its wider strategy to connect communities, facilitate trade and showcase the country's tourism assets.

"We are proud to serve as a bridge, linking communities, enabling trade, and showcasing Zimbabwe's breathtaking destinations," the airline said in a statement.

The announcement comes as Zimbabwe seeks to position tourism as a cornerstone of economic recovery, with improved domestic connectivity seen as crucial to achieving growth targets.