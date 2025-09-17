Ethiopia: GERD Showcases Nation's Capability to Develop Resources By Domestic Funding - Amhara Chief Administrator

Addis Ababa — The people in different parts of the Amhara region staged public rallies to express their joy and excitement over the inauguration of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD)

Recall that Ethiopia inaugurated GERD on 9 September 2025 in the presence of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and African leaders.

GERD is entirely funded by the Ethiopian public and government, with unprecedented unity and determination of the general public.

Speaking at the public rally held today in Bahir Dar city to celebrate the accomplishment of GERD, Chief Administrator of the Amhara region, Arega Kebed, stated that the completion of GERD with domestic finance is a testament that the nation can accomplish extraordinary mega projects with multinational unity in the future.

The inauguration of GERD showcases Ethiopia's ability to develop and utilize its natural resources with local funding, the Chief Administrator said.

Acting Deputy Mayor of Bahir Dar city, Goshu Endaamaw, on his part, said GERD manifests the journey of Ethiopia's elevation and resurgence.

GERD heralds the end of anger that Ethiopians endured for centuries and the inevitability of Ethiopia's prosperity, he said.

Following the inauguration of GERD, Ethiopians in different parts of the country are celebrating this historic milestone being the architect, source of the finance, and sole owner of the dam by staging rallies, expressing joy, excitement, and unity.

GERD is the expression of Ethiopian collective determination, resilience, and will.

Situated on the Abay River in Benishangul-Gumuz Regional State, the dam stands as Africa's largest hydroelectric power project.