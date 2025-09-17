Tanzania: Over 1,600 Villagers to Benefit From New Kisangiro Water Project

Kilimanjaro — MORE than 1,650 residents of Kisangiro and the nearby hamlets of Stesheni, Mforo and Kichwang'ombe in Mwanga District, Kilimanjaro Region are set to benefit from a new water project aimed at ending decades of chronic water shortages.

The Kisangiro Water Project, currently being implemented by the Same Mwanga Water and Sanitation Authority (SAMWASA), is an extension of the larger Same-Mwanga-Korogwe water scheme, which was completed in June 2024.

The new extension will bring clean, safe and reliable water directly to households and through newly constructed public water kiosks.

According to 2022 census data, the Kisangiro area requires approximately 148,500 litres of water per day. Until now, residents have depended on a single water kiosk located six kilometres away near the Kisangiro dispensary.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

In many cases, villagers resorted to collecting water from a seasonal river or a shallow, salty well producing just 40,000 litres daily, an unreliable and often unsafe source due to frequent pump breakdowns.

Speaking during the project's launch, SAMWASA Managing Director Engineer Rashid Mwinyimvua said the current phase involves laying 2.3 kilometres of water pipelines, connecting 30 households to the network, constructing five water kiosks (magati) where residents can fetch a 20-litre bucket of water for just 20/-.

ALSO READ: TUGHE insists on the use of AI technology for the workplace's health, safety

"So far, 54.5 per cent of the project has been completed. We expect full completion by October 2025," said Eng Mwinyimvua.

Eng Mwinyimvua said a total of 37.5m/- project is being jointly funded by the Evangelical Lutheran Church in Tanzania (ELCT), Mwanga Diocese, contributing 25.7m/- for pipes and fittings,

SAMWASA is providing 6m/-, local residents, who contributed labour and trench digging valued at 5.7m/-.

Once complete, the project is expected to transform community life, providing consistent access to safe water, reducing the risk of waterborne diseases, cutting down long walking distances (especially for women and children) and enabling new social and economic opportunities.

SAMWASA has urged community members to protect the infrastructure, pay water bills on time and report any leaks or vandalism to ensure the sustainability of the system.

Mwanga District Commissioner, Ms Rukia Zuberi called on residents to show their appreciation by safeguarding the investment:

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Legal Affairs Water By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"You must honour this project by protecting the water systems. This is a valuable contribution from the government and development partners to improve your lives," she said.

Residents welcomed the development with a sense of relief and gratitude. Khadija Msangi, a resident of Kisangiro, recalled the hardships they faced: "We used to fetch water from seasonal streams or shallow wells, then add ashes to try and make it safe for drinking and cooking," she said. "Now, we're happy to have clean and safe water near our homes."

Another resident, Mohammed Msangi, recalled the village's water problems going as far back as 1979.

"I thank the Evangelical Lutheran Church of Tanzania and the government for finally bringing us this essential service," he said.