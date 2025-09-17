East Africa: EAC Tackles Cross-Border Trade Hurdles for Women At Namanga

Arusha — A HIGH-LEVEL delegation of women leaders from the East African Community (EAC) recently visited the Namanga One Stop Border Post (OSBP) to address the unique challenges facing women cross border traders.

Led by Secretary General Veronica Nduva and EALA Women Caucus Secretary General Ambassador Fatuma Ndangiza, the mission aimed to assess and tackle barriers for traders operating between Tanzania and Kenya.

The delegation which included EALA Women Caucus members Falhada Iman Dekow (Kenya), Zippora Kering (Kenya), Dr Gladness Salema (Tanzania) and Nadra Juma Mohamed (Tanzania)--partnered with the EAC Secretariat, border authorities and traders from both Kenya and Tanzania.

According to the information posted in the EAC secretariat website, the visit builds on previous initiatives, reaffirming the region's commitment to gender inclusive growth, regional integration and sustainable development.

On the way to Namanga, the delegation stopped at a temporary truck waiting area in Longido District, where they engaged with truck drivers who highlighted challenges such as delays in processing and the need for improved infrastructure, including running water and wash- rooms.

This waiting area is a temporary solution pending completion of the permanent Namanga parking site. At the Namanga OSBP, the delegation held a town hall meeting with women traders and students.

Women traders raised issues including the lack of shaded shel- ters to protect them, their children and their goods from harsh weather, difficulties with temporary passes and insufficient facilities for disabled traders.

They urged the EAC to explore ways to provide shade and better support at border points. Despite these challenges, the traders expressed appreciation for Customs Officers' efforts to facilitate trade.

The Secretary General and EALA members underscored the vital role women play in cross border trade as primary earners and key contributors to regional economic growth.

They stressed that regional integration's goal is unity, with seamless border crossings that support small and medium-sized enterprises and encourage participation from both men and women.

"Women traders remain the backbone of cross-border commerce, driving livelihoods, strengthening value chains and enhancing regional resilience," said Amb Fatuma Ndangiza.

"Listening to the challenges faced by intra-EAC traders, especially truck drivers and women, is crucial as we work to develop laws that meet their needs."

EAC Secretary General Ms Veronica Nduva emphasised the EAC's people-centred approach and the importance of the Customs Union for regional economic development, especially for landlinked countries reliant on ports.

"It is vital to listen directly to understand the real situation. The efforts and contributions of traders sustain the EAC economy. Although intra-EAC trade is growing, traders still face challenges in delivering services across the region. We must respect local cultural practices and consider installing shade structures to create a comfortable working environment for traders, including women and families at border posts," said Ms Nduva.

EALA members noted that cross-border traders, particularly women, face numerous obstacles including complex regulations, limited access to finance, delayed information flow and a lack of gender-responsive services at border points.

The oversight mission aims to identify these barriers, propose practical solutions and develop a clear road map for implementation through five phases: Data collection and consultations, policy review, public-private dialogue, recommendations with timelines and monitoring.

Expected outcomes include a comprehensive report detailing challenges and opportunities, policy recommendations to streamline regulations and improve finance access and a concrete implementation roadmap with defined roles for EAC institutions and stakeholders.

The initiative also seeks to strength- en networks between women traders and policymakers for sustained advocacy.

As part of the community outreach, the delegation distributed sanitary pads and baby wipes to women traders, highlighting their commitment to community focused Corporate Social Responsibility.

The EALA Women Caucus will continue engaging with stakeholders to address women traders' concerns and facilitate smoother, more equitable cross-border trade.