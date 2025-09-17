Egypt, Libya Military Chiefs Discuss Boosting Security Cooperation in Cairo

16 September 2025
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

The Chief of Staff of Egypt's Armed Forces, Lieutenant General Ahmed Khalifa, met on Tuesday, September 16, 2025, in Cairo with Lieutenant General Khaled Haftar, Chief of the General Staff of the Libyan National Army, to discuss ways to enhance military and security cooperation.

According to the Egyptian Military Spokesman, the meeting took place at the Ministry of Defense headquarters, where Haftar and his delegation were received with an official ceremony, including the playing of both countries' national anthems.

Talks focused on strengthening coordination and joint efforts to address shared security challenges.

Khalifa underscored the historic ties between Egypt and Libya, stressing the importance of continued coordination to safeguard security and stability across Libyan territory.

Haftar expressed appreciation for Egypt's long-standing support for the Libyan people and voiced hope for expanding cooperation between the two militaries in the coming period.

The meeting was attended by senior commanders from both armed forces.

Ahram Online

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 120 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.