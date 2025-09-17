Egypt, Libya Military Chiefs Discuss Boosting Security Cooperation in Cairo

The Chief of Staff of Egypt's Armed Forces, Lieutenant General Ahmed Khalifa, met on Tuesday, September 16, 2025, in Cairo with Lieutenant General Khaled Haftar, Chief of the General Staff of the Libyan National Army, to discuss ways to enhance military and security cooperation.

According to the Egyptian Military Spokesman, the meeting took place at the Ministry of Defense headquarters, where Haftar and his delegation were received with an official ceremony, including the playing of both countries' national anthems.

Talks focused on strengthening coordination and joint efforts to address shared security challenges.

Khalifa underscored the historic ties between Egypt and Libya, stressing the importance of continued coordination to safeguard security and stability across Libyan territory.

Haftar expressed appreciation for Egypt's long-standing support for the Libyan people and voiced hope for expanding cooperation between the two militaries in the coming period.

The meeting was attended by senior commanders from both armed forces.

