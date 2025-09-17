Malawians Await Elections Outcome After a Peaceful Vote

Vote counting and tallying is currently in progress in Malawi, a southern African nation, where 7.2 million registered voters participated in the election of the country's President, 229 Members of Parliament, and over 500 councillors.

During the polling, the Malawian leader, Lazarus Chakwera, cast his vote in his home village of Malembo, located in the rural outskirts of the capital, Lilongwe, on Tuesday morning, arriving at approximately 7:30 GMT (9:30 Malawi time).

After voting, Chakwera posted on his Facebook page: "The First Lady and I have exercised our right to vote today. I encourage you to do the same before polling closes at 4 PM today."

His Facebook post received mixed reactions, with some referring to him as "former president," urging him to "retire well," while others praised him as "pangolin," a term denoting a highly valued leader, and expressed, "I have done the same. I have voted for you."

His political rival, former president Peter Mutharika, voted in Goliati, his home area in the tea-growing district of Thyolo, located in southern Malawi.

Mutharika, accompanied by his wife and former First Lady Gertrude Mutharika, arrived at the voting center at 11:35 GMT (1:35 pm Malawi time).

In the presidential race, the leading candidates are two political adversaries: the incumbent leader Lazarus Chakwera, a 70-year-old former evangelical church clerk, and his opponent Peter Mutharika, an 85-year-old retired law professor and former president.

This marks the second occasion that these two leaders are competing in a presidential election, having previously faced each other in 2019, a poll that was annulled due to irregularities, leading to a fresh election in 2020, which resulted in Chakwera being elected as President.

Election Issue

With inflation exceeding 27%, a significant campaign issue is the economic instability, which is evident through the soaring prices of goods and services, including fertilizer, essential for Malawi's agriculture-based economy.

For motorists, fuel queues are the order of the day in the tiny country of 21 million people, renowned for its stunning lakes and mountains.

Much as there are 17 candidates vying for the presidency, including economist Dr. Dalitso Kabambe from the United Transformation Movement (UTM) and former president Joyce Banda, the primary contest for the presidency is between Chakwera and Mutharika.

An independent pollster, the Institute of Public Opinion and Research (IPOR), has predicted that Mutharika [of the Democratic Progressive Party - DPP] will receive 41% of the votes, compared to 31% for Chakwera, the candidate from the Malawi Congress Party and the current president.

The remaining candidates will collectively garner the other 28 percent.

While some pollsters indicate that Mutharika is leading Chakwera, the competition is so close that making a definitive prediction is challenging, as many voters in southern Malawi support the former president (Mutharika), whereas a majority in central Malawi back Chakwera.

Votes from northern Malawi are divided between the two main candidates and others, as two prominent political figures from the region have endorsed rival candidates.

Enock Chihana, the leader of the Alliance for Democracy, is supporting Mutharika, while another influential figure, Vitumbiko Mumba, is Chakwera's running mate.

An analysis of Malawi's previous presidential elections mirrors regional voting pattern for the two rival parties DPP whose strong-hold is southern Malawi and MCP whose stronghold is central Malawi.

Malawi operates under a Presidential System, where a candidate must secure 50% plus one vote to form the government. If no candidate achieves a majority in the initial voting round, a re-run will occur between the top two candidates.

Over 7.2 million Malawians aged 18 and older, along with non-citizens who have resided in Malawi for seven years, are eligible to vote, provided they have registered as voters.

The Malawi Electoral Commission approved the following candidates for the presidency: former president Joyce Banda (People's Party), current President Lazarus Chakwera (Malawi Congress Party), Dalitso Kabambe (UTM Party), former president Peter Mutharika (Democratic Progressive Party), Atupele Muluzi (United Democratic Front), Chibambo, Frank Mwenifumbo from the National Development Party, Vice-President Michael Usi (Odya Zake Alibe Mlandu), Jordan Sauti from the Patriotic Citizens Party, Akwame Bandawe from Anyamata, Atsikana, Azimayi, and Kondwani Nankhumwa from the People's Development Party.

Observers Comments

Observers from the European Union, the African Union (AU) and the Southern African Development Community (SADC) are monitoring the elections.

International observers have reported that the overall voting process has been relatively peaceful, with only a few minor issues.

The European Union (EU) Election Observation Mission has expressed satisfaction with the progress of the electoral process.

Chief Observer Lucia Annunziata told journalists that they have received positive feedback from numerous regions across Malawi.

Annunziata said the mission has deployed 110 observers throughout all districts, and the only slight challenge observed pertains to the equipment, as some devices in certain centers were not functioning properly.