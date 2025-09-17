Ethiopia's Mega Int'l Airport Sets to Transform Africa's Connectivity, Integration

Addis Ababa — The new Ethiopian Airlines mega international airport to be constructed in Bishoftu town is a strategic catalyst for connectivity, regional integration, and socioeconomic transformation, Finance Minister Ahmed said.

Ethiopian Airlines Group brings together a diverse group of stakeholders in a two-day Bishoftu airport project showcase.

The event, which aims to present the structure, financing strategy, and risk allocation framework, including expected roles for Engineering, Procurement, Construction (EPC), to prospective stakeholders opened in the presence of Ethiopia's Finance Minister Ahmed Shide, Ethiopian Airlines Group CEO Mesfin Tasew and Executives, representatives from various financing institutions, contractors, suppliers, investors, and others.

Speaking at the occasion, Finance Minister Ahmed Shide said the project is a national infrastructure vision that serves as a cornerstone of Ethiopia's aviation future, grounded in economic ambition, global connectivity, and sustainable development.

The project is more than just a transportation hub; it is a strategic catalyst for connectivity, regional trade, tourism, continental integration, and socio-economic transformation, he noted.

Strategically situated in Bishoftu, southeast of Addis Ababa, the airport will be one of the largest in Africa upon completion, Ahmed pointed out.

It will also ease the congestion in Bole International Airport, positioning Ethiopia as a key aviation hub in Africa and beyond.

The Finance Minister added that a dedicated high-speed rail line will connect the two airports, ensuring seamless transfers, operational resilience, and uninterrupted service, reaffirming Ethiopia's role as the premier aviation hub of Africa.

Given that Africa is experiencing a renaissance in aviation demand with IATA projecting that Africa's air passenger traffic will double over the next 15 years, the project is both timely and bankable, he underlined.

With its central location and successful national carrier, Ethiopian Airlines is well-positioned to capitalize on this growth, he said, stressing that the project is not just about building an airport; it is about unlocking Africa's economic potential through infrastructure, connectivity, and innovation.

The project is not only an Ethiopian priority; it is an African milestone that would reflect confidence in the future development of the continent, he said.

The minister stated that the mega airport project is designed to create a world-class airport, with a clear commitment to environmental sustainability, adhering to the highest standards of responsible development.

Delivering bold, ambitious, and transformative projects is not new to Ethiopia, he said, citing the recently inaugurated Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) built through immense sacrifice and determination.

Stating that the mega airport project does not start from scratch, he emphasized it is leveraged by the operational excellence of Ethiopian Airlines and the strong political will of the Ethiopian government to ensure its success.

On his part, Ethiopian Airlines Group CEO, Mesfin Tasew, explained that over the past two years, Ethiopian Airlines has made significant preparations to commence construction of the new airport, achieving several key milestones such as securing the land designated for the project and resettlement of displaced farmers and livelihood facilities to be completed by the end of this month.

Additionally, it has established a dedicated Project Management Team and Office, among others, the African Development Bank (AfDB) as the Initial Mandated Lead Arranger for financing, and KPMG as the Financial Advisor.

The project is a significant chapter in the journey of Ethiopian Airlines, the CEO stated, stressing that from modest beginnings, it has grown into Africa's largest and most profitable airline, connecting the continent to the world and vice versa.

The CEO noted that Ethiopian is the true Pan African airline committed to playing a significant role in the socio-economic development of the African continent.

Syndication, Co-financing and Client Solutions Department Director at African Development Bank, Max Magor Ndiaye, said that the new mega international airport project embodies a Pan African vision for integration and global economic success, expressing the bank's commitment to support and bring the project to life.

"As mandated lead arranger, AfDB is strongly committed to working with lending partners to bring this project to life. This mandate builds on decades of partnership between AfDB, the Ethiopian government, and Ethiopian Airlines," he pointed out.

"Investing in a new global hub for Ethiopian Airlines Group is anchoring a Pan African asset that will take Africa to the world and bring the world to Africa, accelerate intra-African intercontinental connectivity for trade and investment, and transform the African aviation industry with spillover benefits locally, regionally, and across the continent," he explained.