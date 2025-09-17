Ethiopia: PM Abiy Unveils Fourth Book 'Medemer State' in Landmark Ceremony

Addis Ababa — 'Medemer State,' Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's fourth and latest book, was unveiled this evening in a landmark ceremony, marking a defining moment in advancing and solidifying the Medemer (synergy) philosophy.

The ceremony was graced by the presence of the author himself, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, alongside President Taye Atsekeslassie, senior government leaders, high-ranking military officers, and representatives from diverse segments of society.

This book, Medemer State, presents the Medemer philosophy as a refined and widely embraced model of governance, shaping Ethiopia's national vision and inspiring public trust, it was learned.

Speaking at the book launch, Prime Minister Abiy emphasized that Medemer State envisions building a better tomorrow, firmly grounded in the realities of today.

He emphasized that the book confronts the crucial question of why Ethiopia remains poor and offers a clear, actionable solution and roadmap for accelerated progress.

Prime Minister Abiy further elaborated that Medemer State lays out solutions that clearly define Ethiopia's destination, emphasizing that the book not only envisions the country's prosperity but actively charts the path to achieving it.

He stressed that the ultimate goal is to build a nation that does not simply imitate others but stands as a model of excellence--a vision already coming to fruition.

Highlighting Ethiopia's recent success stories, including the inaugurated Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) and the Green Legacy Initiative, he pointed out that these successes demonstrate the country's ability to realize its ambitions.

The Prime Minister also stressed the need for creating a system that embraces all Ethiopians--not by uniform thinking, but by uniting efforts toward a shared national vision.

In this context, he described the Medemer philosophy as the 'perfect remedy for the fractures of Ethiopia's past.