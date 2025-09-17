Tanzania: 30 Years After Beijing - Systemic Barriers Still Hinder Gender Equality - Activists

Dar es Salaam — HUMAN rights and gender activists have said that, despite 30 years since the historic Beijing Conference that pushed forward the global gender equality agenda, Tanzania's political and social systems have not significantly changed to give women equal opportunities as men.

Speaking yesterday during the International Democracy Day forum organized by the Legal and Human Rights Centre (LHRC) in Dar es Salaam, the activists noted that deeply rooted cultural practices and political frameworks continue to marginalize women.

Veteran activist Dr. Helen Kijo Bisimba argued that while women's voices were amplified after Beijing, the special seats system has in fact become a setback rather than a solution.

"Special seats were meant to support women who could not access opportunities within the system, but today they have become a problem. Capable women are discouraged from contesting open seats and are told their place is in special seats, leaving men to dominate," she said.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

She further pointed out that traditions and stereotypes still hold women back. "Women are often told their role is childcare, some are demeaned for their appearance, and when a woman makes a mistake she is judged more harshly than a man," she stressed.

On her part, activist and journalist Dr. Ananilea Nkya noted that the Beijing Conference empowered women not only in leadership but also in farming and business.

"Tanzania benefited greatly because the conference was chaired by a Tanzanian, Getrude Mongella. For the first time, the government budget was gender-responsive, targeting the needs of youth, women, the elderly and people with special needs," she said.

Activist Deus Kibamba emphasized that men's involvement is crucial in the struggle for equality.

"Patriarchy benefits men, but also a few women. The problem is the lack of political will. Gender equality is not a women's issue alone, it starts with raising both boys and girls equally," he said.

Meanwhile, Dr. Consolata Sulley recalled being a primary school student during the Beijing Conference, but said its impact could be felt strongly even among the younger generation.

"From 1992 to 2010 there was noticeable progress. At university, when discussing the political situation, the late President Benjamin Mkapa once remarked that the challenge lies in civic education. Unless we change our political culture, we will keep making noise without real change," she explained.