Angolan Children to Undergo Heart Disease Surgery With Support of British Specialists

Luanda — Ten children admitted to the Pediatrics Department of the Cardeal Dom Alexandre do Nascimento Cardiopulmonary Diseases Hospital Complex (CHDCP), who were diagnosed with congenital heart disease, will undergo heart surgery with the support of a multidisciplinary team of British specialists.

According to a statement from the Ministry of Health, which ANGOP had access to, the congenital heart diseases include Tetralogy of Fallot, Ventricular Septal Defect (VSD) (IVD), Atrial septal defect (ASD) and Patent ductus arteriosus (PDA)

The surgeries will take place between September 15th and 20th, this year with the multidisciplinary team of British specialists led by cardiac surgeon Stefano.

The team includes an intensivist, a cardiologist, an anesthesiologist and four specialist nurses.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The note added that the British specialists arrived in the country on Sunday 14 September and were received by the clinical director of the CHDCP, Francisca Quifica.

At the time, she mentioned that the presence of specialists at the hospital unit is very encouraging and motivated by the fact that the exchange of experiences is extremely important for both the professionals and the children who will be able to smile again with these surgeries.

"On behalf of the minister of Health, Sílvia Lutucuta, the Director-General of the CHDCP, Carlos Alberto Masseca, and all the professionals of the institution, we welcome you and wish you success in your work", she concluded.

The reception ceremony was attended by members of the hospital's board of directors and several health professionals, reinforcing the spirit of international cooperation and the CHDCP's commitment to pediatric health and cardiopulmonary care in Angola.

MEL/SC/MRA/jmc