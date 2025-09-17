Egypt's Duaya Acquires EXMGO to Expand Pharmacy Digitisation

TLDR

Egypt-based healthtech startup Duaya has acquired EXMGO, a local SaaS provider for pharmacies and medical businesses, in a six-figure deal. The transaction, whose value was not disclosed, strengthens Duaya's e-commerce offering and its push for pharmacy digitization.

Founded in 2021 by Ahmed Fazara, Duaya connects suppliers with pharmacies, hospitals, clinics, and labs. The company collaborates with over 500 medical suppliers and serves 12,000 clients. It aims to reach 25,000 by year-end and expand into the Gulf by 2026.

Following the deal, EXMGO has been rebranded as Duaya Go. The platform allows pharmacies to set up branded apps and websites, manage sales, inventory, and payments, and communicate with customers directly.

Key Takeaways

Egypt's pharmacy market is highly fragmented, with more than 70,000 outlets across the country, most of which still operate offline. Digitisation has been slow compared to sectors like retail and transport, but rising demand for online services and the need for efficient supply chains are pushing healthcare players to adopt digital platforms. By acquiring EXMGO, Duaya is positioning itself as both a supply aggregator and a software provider, offering end-to-end tools for medical businesses. The relaunch as Duaya Go adds a consumer-facing e-commerce layer, giving pharmacies a channel to sell online while integrating payments and inventory systems. This approach mirrors trends in markets such as India, where platforms like PharmEasy and 1mg digitised fragmented pharmacies to capture market share. Duaya's move underscores a wider shift in MENA healthtech toward vertical integration, combining supply chain, digital infrastructure, and e-commerce to drive scale and efficiency in healthcare delivery.