Zimbabwe: Chitekete, Mugove - the Massive Debate...Is Chitekete the Greatest Zim Song of All-Time?

Carlow, Ireland — In the heart of Southern Africa, where music has long been the lifeblood of cultural expression, one song continues to echo across generations, stirring debate - three decades after its release.

On March 15, 1991, a soft-spoken yet lyrical genius, Leonard Tazvivinga Dembo - affectionately known as Musorowenyoka - gifted Zimbabwe the album that would immortalise his name.

He titled it Chitekete.

At just 32, Dembo had already proven himself a master storyteller but Chitekete was different.

With its haunting guitar riffs and poetic lyricism, the four-track album achieved the unimaginable - selling over 100,000 copies in just two weeks, catapulting Dembo to triple-platinum status and forever engraving his name in the annals of African music history.

The timing could not have been more symbolic.

Only days earlier, Zimbabwe's other musical titans - Oliver "Tuku" Mtukudzi, Simon Chimbetu, and Thomas Mapfumo - had released their albums.

Each one of them was a heavyweight in their genre: Afro-jazz, Dendera, and Chimurenga.

Yet it was Dembo's Chitekete that transcended borders, seizing the soul of a nation and eclipsing the rest.

So powerful was the title track that in 1994, Angeline Musasiwa, Zimbabwe's Miss World contestant, chose it as her theme song, carrying it onto the global stage in Sun City, South Africa, where she placed fourth.

Two years later, Chitekete echoed through the Miss World stage again - this time in Namibia - sealing its status as a premier cultural export.

But is Chitekete truly Zimbabwe's greatest song? Many insist it is, hailing it as the country's unofficial anthem of love.

Others, however, argue that Zimbabwe's vast musical catalogue - from Mapfumo's revolutionary ballads to Mtukudzi's soulful melodies - offer stronger contenders.

Still, one thing is undeniable - not many Zimbabwean songs have captured hearts at home and abroad quite like Chitekete.

In 1994, a then 26-year-old Leonard Zhakata made an indelible mark on Zimbabwe's music scene with the release of his album 'Maruva Enyika', which featured the monumental hit song Mugove.

This album, like the legendary Chitekete, contained four tracks and achieved phenomenal success, selling over 120,000 copies.

Zhakata became the youngest Zimbabwean musician to reach such a milestone, catapulting him into the nation's musical pantheon.

Mugove was an instant classic, resonating deeply with audiences and often being compared to Chitekete in terms of its popularity and cultural impact.

And yet while both songs remain timeless staples, Chitekete still earned the unique distinction of being played at a global contest.

The musical roots stretch back to January 1, 1988, when the Khiama Boys stormed the scene with their hit Mabhauwa, beautifully voiced by the late Fanwell "System" Tazvida and written by Cephas Karushanga.

Though selling 75,000 copies, Mabhauwa permeated Zimbabwean social spaces, becoming a ubiquitous sing-along at both public gatherings and private celebrations.

It heralded the Khiama Boys as a formidable presence in the country's vibrant music arena, although its legacy does not quite match the legendary status of songs like Chitekete.

The late 1980s also witnessed the rise of Busi Ncube, a powerhouse vocalist then just 23 years-old, who fronted the Ilanga Band.

Her soul-stirring anthem True Love became an instant household favourite, loved in homes and public spaces across Zimbabwe.

As the new millennium dawned, sungura music saw a monumental milestone with Alick Macheso's Simbaradzo album, which shattered records by selling an astounding 350,000 copies.

With chart-topping hits like Mai vaRubhi and Mundikumbuke, Macheso cemented his status as Zimbabwe's biggest-selling musician ever, though even his hits did not maintain the perennial playtime of classics like Chitekete.

Recently, a spirited debate was ignited by veteran journalist Robson Sharuko, who said on social media that he thought Jah Prayzah's Ruzhowa stands as the best Zimbabwean song released since Chitekete.

This view sparked a lively debate, with some agreeing and others even questioning whether it was correct to say that Chitekete provided the benchmark of success in an era where there have been some monster chart busters.

Others argued that Chitekete's claim to the greatest Zimbabwean song of its era owed much to the legendary status of its composer, Leonard Dembo.

Despite varied opinions, the fact remains that Chitekete sold 120,000 copies in a pre-digital era, an impressive feat that underscores its monumental status.

Legendary producer Bothwell Nyamhondera, whose Gramma Records produced Chitekete, reflects on its historic success.

While he acknowledges its chart dominance for weeks, he maintains that Zimbabwe's musical tapestry boasts many exceptional compositions beyond this iconic song.

Seasoned arts journalist, Mthandazo Dube, highlights the subjective nature of musical greatness, pointing out that different generations favour different sounds.

While Chitekete was revered by its era, Jah Prayzah's Ruzhowa has amassed millions of views on digital platforms, illustrating shifting audience preferences.

Music analyst, Mono Mukundu, agrees that no single song can universally claim the title of Zimbabwe's greatest, emphasising that popularity does not always equate to artistic quality.

For Leonard Dembo fans, Chitekete may, indeed, be the greatest Zimbabwean song of all-time but others may gravitate toward different artists and styles, he argues.

What isn't in dispute is that Chitekete remains one of Zimbabwe's finest musical gems - a masterpiece of its time that continues to inspire discussion and admiration across generations and borders.

It's a testimony of its enduring appeal, across generations, that Chitekete remains a subject of such fierce debate, when it comes to greatness, more than three decades after it was released.

What can't be disputed is that there will never be a debate about Zimbabwe's greatest songs which doesn't include Chitekete - even when one narrows the debate to just five songs.

That is how powerful that song was.

And that song still is.