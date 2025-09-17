Zimbabwe: Minister Mutsvangwa Urges Banks to Back Women in Construction

Senator Monica Mutsvangwa, the Minister of Women Affairs, has called on financial institutions to provide more funding for women-led projects to boost their participation in Zimbabwe's construction sector.

Speaking at the recent Women in Construction Conference, she identified access to finance as a major barrier for female entrepreneurs.

The event, hosted by the Zimbabwe Building Contractors Association (ZBCA), focused on the theme "Embrace Change, Cultivate Growth, and Transform," highlighting efforts to promote gender equality within the historically male-dominated industry.

Minister Mutsvangwa emphasised that empowering women is crucial for achieving the nation's Vision 2030 and National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1) objectives.

Minister Mutsvangwa stated that her Ministry is committed to nurturing Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), which are the backbone of the economy. She reiterated the Government's mantra of leaving "no one and no place behind," ensuring women, including those in rural areas, have full access to opportunities.

Acknowledging the significant contributions women already make -- from project managers to artisans -- the minister argued that deliberate policy support and strategic funding could greatly expand their role.

To illustrate her point, she cited a programme in Kenya where providing credit and capacity-building to women led to more of them taking on leadership roles in infrastructure projects.

The ZBCA was commended for its efforts, particularly through its Women's Desk, which champions female inclusion. Minister Mutsvangwa described the conference as a "movement" for change, adding that the awards presented were powerful symbols of the resilience and transformative potential of women in the sector.

"Together, we can build a stronger, more inclusive Zimbabwe, one project, one leader, one woman at a time," she concluded, urging all stakeholders to work together to build a more innovative and resilient industry.

Meanwhile, ZBCA CEO, Mrs Joyline Zindaga, delivered a passionate keynote address, declaring the gathering a day to "celebrate, elevate, and unite the women who are breaking ground and building legacy in Zimbabwe's construction sector."

She highlighted the transformative journey of women in the industry, who are increasingly taking on leadership roles as civil engineers, architects, project managers and entrepreneurs.

"For generations, construction was seen as a man's world, but that world is evolving," Mrs Zindaga stated. "Today, women are not just participating in this industry, we are leading it."

She elaborated on the conference's three-part theme, emphasising that embracing change means challenging outdated narratives, while cultivating growth requires a commitment to mentorship and skills development for the next generation. The final pillar, transformation, goes beyond mere inclusion, calling for women to have a direct influence on how communities are built and how infrastructure is prioritised.

The ceremony also recognised several women for their outstanding contributions, with their awards serving as a testament to what happens "when determination meets opportunity."

Mrs Zindaga's closing remarks were a powerful call to action: "Let us continue to build bridges, not walls. Let us boldly embrace change, cultivate meaningful growth, and lead the transformation we wish to see."

